Limavady pay tribute to 'club servant' Seamus McCloskey

Seamus McCloskey (left) pictured with John Keenan and Sean Bradley
Limavady Wolfhounds have paid tribute to former Chairman Seamus McCloskey, who sadly passed away.
"Seamus has been involved with the Wolfhounds since the very beginning when our club was founded," read a statement on the club's social media.
Chairman, Vice Chairman and referee were among Seamus' roles in the club.
"On behalf of all at the Wolfhounds we wish to pass on our thoughts and prayers to the McCloskey family at this sad time.
"A true gael and club servant! Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."
Shane McGuigan will lead the Derry attack, but reinforcements are arriving. Pic by Ray McManus/Sportsfile.
