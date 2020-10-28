Liam Bradley back in charge of Glenullin

Liam Bradley will take charge of his native Glenullin next season, he told the County Derry Post.

'Baker' stepped down as Ballinascreen manager after two and a half years in charge.

Cookstown man Ruairi Cummins, who was with him last season with 'Screen, will form part of his management team.

Former Antrim manager Bradley won a championship with the club as a player in 1985 and managed the 'Glen to the 2007 title.