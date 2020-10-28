Liam Bradley back in charge of Glenullin

Contact
Liam Bradley is back in charge of his native Glenullin (Pic: Oliver McVeigh / Sportsfile)
Liam Bradley will take charge of his native Glenullin next season, he told the County Derry Post.
'Baker' stepped down as Ballinascreen manager after two and a half years in charge.
Cookstown man Ruairi Cummins, who was with him last season with 'Screen, will form part of his management team.
Former Antrim manager Bradley won a championship with the club as a player in 1985 and managed the 'Glen to the 2007 title.
