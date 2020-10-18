NHL Promotion Final - Derry v Down

NHL DIVISION 2B PROMOTION FINAL

Derry 0-9

Down 1-8

An eleventh minute goal from Eoghan Sands put Down ahead in Sunday's clash in perfect conditions at the Athletic Grounds.

Derry had the breeze in the first half and played a short game in defence, before launching direct ball into a dominant Down defence.

It took ten minutes for Cormac O'Doherty to register the first score of the game, but Sands' rasping goal had Derry rocking.

Eamon McGill and John Mullan, who came on for the injured Chrissy Henry, had the early joy at midfield, but Phelim Savage began to take control.

The Sands brothers were sharp in attack, with Down's defence repelling Derry. The Oakleaf attack struggled to get any shots at the posts.

Thanks for O'Doherty's free-taking, Derry are in the game at the break.

Clashes between the teams have been decided by the a goal in recent times and Derry need a huge improvement to overturn this game.

DERRY: Seán Kelly; Paddy Kelly, Sean Cassidy, Darragh Cartin; Conor Kelly, Brian Óg McGilligan, Mark Craig; Chrissy Henry, Eamon McGill (0-2); Mark McGuigan, Cormac O'Doherty (0-6f), Fintan Bradley; Richie Mullan, Sé McGuigan, Eoghan Cassidy

SUBS: John Mullan (0-1) for C Henry (INJ 21)

DOWN: Stephen Keith; Tom Murray, Caolan Taggart, Michael Hughes; Barry Trainor, Conor Woods, Liam Savage; Matt Conlon, Phelim Savage (0-2); Ronan Costello, Pearse Óg McCrickard, Donal Hughes; Oisin McManus (0-3f), Eoghan Sands (1-1), Daithi Sands (0-2)





