Ulster minor championship games to be streamed

Derry's clash with Armagh will be streamed live from from Owenbeg in Saturday week, as part of Ulster GAA's new streaming serives.

All eight games in the provincial series will be delivered in partnership with Broadcast and Media Production company, PáircTV.

The launch of the new service is a timely boost to supporters given current inter-county competitions, such as the Allianz Leagues and Provincial Minor Championships, are to be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions. The GAA will review this situation again towards the end of October.

The live coverage begins this weekend as Monaghan host neighbours Cavan at St Tiernach’s Park Clones, with pay-per game access priced at €5/£5. Supporters will be able to stream the games live or on demand in 1080p HD, with a highlights package also available as part of the service.

Sign-up is via the pairctv.com website or by following the link on ulstergaa.ie/TV

“Ulster GAA is delighted to announce this new platform with PáircTV and to provide live coverage of our Minor Championship games. Given these unprecedented times, we look forward to providing supporters with access to all the action and showcasing the great young talent in our province,” commented Ulster GAA President Oliver Galligan.

Ulster Minor Championship Fixture Schedule

Sat, Oct 17: First Round

Monaghan v Cavan Clones (2.00)

Sat, Oct 24: Quarter Finals

Donegal v Tyrone (Ballybofey 11.30)

Derry v Armagh (Owenbeg 2.00)

Antrim v Round 1 winner (Details TBC)

Fermanagh v Down (Enniskillen 6.00)

Sat, Oct 31: Semi Finals

1 v 2

3 v 4

13-15 November: Final