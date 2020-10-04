Second half display takes Greenlough to fourth intermediate title

DERRY IFC FINAL

Greenlough 1-12

Steelstown 1-8



A controlled second half performance saw Greenlough overcome Steelstown to win their fourth intermediate title.

Six points from captain Niall Loughlin saw them come through against a Steelstown side who took the wrong options with the limited possession they had in the final quarter.

A cracking goal from Cahir McMonagle 49 seconds into the second half was followed by a point by Mickey McKinney and Steelstown were 1-6 to 0-6 ahead.



Enda McNally was their semi-final hero with his late winner against Castledawson and he fired over a fine score, after sidestepping out of Neil Forester's pressure.

Steelstown brought on Stephen Cleary for Mark Foley and later called Eoghan Bradley ashore. They failed to get the ball to Cleary for the entirety of his appearance.

Brian McCallion won a kick-out and when he was fouled Niall Loughlin slotted over and it was followed by another Loughlin effort to level matters, 0-10 to 1-7, after Greenlough forced a turnover.

Ryan Tohill notched them in front and the tide was beginning to turn. Twice Cahir McMonagle was through, but both times he pulled his shot wide from an impossible angle.

Steelstown had a half chance for goal when Darren McDaid dropped the ball, but Devine nailed the '45' that followed and it was a one-point game.

It was a cruel finish to the game for goalkeeper Marty Dunne, after his sloppy pass put Michael McDonnell in for an open goal to seal the game.

Greenlough: K Mullan; J McCann P Quinn; C Kearney; C McErlean, Z Lynn, C Mullan; B McCallion, N Bradley; E McNally (0-1), R Tohill (0-1), E Lynn (0-3, 2f); C Lagan; N Loughlin (0-6, 3f, 1m), S Bradley (0-1m)

Subs: C Diamond for S Bradley (39), M McDonnell (1-0) for C Lagan (47), K McCann for C Diamond (61)

Steelstown: M Dunne; J McAleer, K Lindsay; R McCloskey; E Concannon, N Forester, D Baker; M McKinney (0-1), R Devine (0-1 '45'); B McCarron (0-2f), E Bradley (0-1), G Logue (0-1); R Maguire; C McMonagle (1-0), M Foley (0-2)

Subs: O McMenamin for R Maguire (INJ 17), D McDaid for G Logue (36), S Cleary for M Foley (40), E Deane for J McAleer (53), J Duffy for E Bradley (55)

Ref: D O'Connor (Dungiven)

