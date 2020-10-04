Another Sunday of finals action

Contact
The John McLaughlin Cup (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Magherafelt put their John McLaughlin Cup title on the line in Sunday's Derry SFC final (Bellaghy 4.30).
The game will be streamed live via the Derry GAA website and will be preceded by the intermediate decider between 2015 champions Greenlough and Steelstown, who seek a first title.
Next weekend's junior final will be between Desertmartin and Craigbane.
Desertmartin were 2-8 to 0-7 winners over Ballerin on Friday night, thanks to goals from Marty Mackle and Adie Treanor.
Goals from Jude Óg Moore helped Craigbane to a 2-16 to 0-8 win over Magilligan on Saturday afternoon.
In the senior camogie final replay, Slaughtneil were 2-8 to 1-7 winners over Swatragh. Goals from Josine McMullan Sinead Mellon had the Emmet's 2-6 to 0-4 ahead at the break.
Shannon Kearney goaled for Swatragh, who held the champions to just two points in the second half, but were not able to grab the second goal they needed.
Lavey retained their minor A football title, thanks to an unanswered 1-9 blitz in the second half of their 1-15 to 1-9 win over Magherafelt.
In the B1 final, Limavady hit three late goals from Michael O’Brien, James McAleese and John Butcher in their 5-8 to 2-10 win over Glenullin.
Also on Saturday, Lissan won the C minor title by beating Faughanvale 2-16 to 2-12.
Ballinascreen will meet neighbours Desertmartin at Loup on Tuesday (7.00) in the B2 decider.
