VENUE CHANGE: Derry senior semi-finals moved from Celtic Park

Bellaghy will host both semi-finals of the Derry SFC
Both semi-finals of the Derry senior football championship have been moved out of Celtic Park, at the request of the Department of Health and Ulster GAA
The games have been moved to Bellaghy and will still be streamed live via www.DerryGAA.ie.
"We remind all those attending our games to observe official social distancing guidelines and not to enter the field of play at any time," read a statement on the official Derry GAA site.
Admission to these games is by ticket only.
"Patrons are asked not to arrive at the ground without a valid ticket, as entry will not be permitted," the statement concluded.
The games are part of a busy weekend of fixtures across various codes.
FRIDAY, SEPT 25
JUNIOR FOOTBALL
Craigbane (8.00) - Sean Dolan's v Magilligan
SATURDAY, SEPT 26
JUNIOR FOOTBALL
Slaughtmanus (1.00) – Craigbane v Ardmore
Ballinascreen (1.00) - Ballerin v Moneymore
Foreglen (2.00) - Desertmartin v Doire Colmcille
INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE SHIELD FINAL
Glen (2.00) - Glenullin v Lavey Res
ULSTER JUNIOR LADIES FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINAL
Faughanvale (2.00) - Faughanvale v Moy
SENIOR CAMOGIE FINAL
Bellaghy (3.30) - Slaughtneil v Swatragh
INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL
Banagher (6.00) - Steelstown v Faughanvale
SENIOR FOOTBALL
Bellaghy (6.00) - Loup v Magherafelt
SUNDAY, SEPT 27
JUNIOR CAMOGIE FINAL
Loup (1.00) - Ballerin v Magherafelt
INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CUP FINAL
Banagher (3.00) - Kilrea v Glen
ULSTER INTERMEDIATE LADIES FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINAL
Steelstown (2.00) - Steelstown v Carrickmore
INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL
Lavey (3.00) - Greenlough v Castledawson
SENIOR FOOTBALL
Bellaghy (5.00) - Slaughtneil v Ballinderry
