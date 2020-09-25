Contact

VENUE CHANGE: Derry senior semi-finals moved from Celtic Park

Both games have been switched to Bellaghy

Bellaghy will host both semi-finals of the Derry SFC

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Both semi-finals of the Derry senior football championship have been moved out of Celtic Park, at the request of the Department of Health and Ulster GAA

The games have been moved to Bellaghy and will still be streamed live via www.DerryGAA.ie. 

"We remind all those attending our games to observe official social distancing guidelines and not to enter the field of play at any time," read a statement on the official Derry GAA site.

Admission to these games is by ticket only.

"Patrons are asked not to arrive at the ground without a valid ticket, as entry will not be permitted," the statement concluded.

The games are part of a busy weekend of fixtures across various codes.

FRIDAY, SEPT 25

JUNIOR FOOTBALL
Craigbane (8.00) - Sean Dolan's v Magilligan

SATURDAY, SEPT 26

JUNIOR FOOTBALL
Slaughtmanus (1.00) – Craigbane v Ardmore
Ballinascreen (1.00) - Ballerin v Moneymore
Foreglen (2.00) - Desertmartin v Doire Colmcille

INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE SHIELD FINAL
Glen (2.00) - Glenullin v Lavey Res

ULSTER JUNIOR LADIES FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINAL
Faughanvale (2.00) - Faughanvale v Moy

SENIOR CAMOGIE FINAL
Bellaghy (3.30) - Slaughtneil v Swatragh

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL
Banagher (6.00) - Steelstown v Faughanvale

SENIOR FOOTBALL
Bellaghy (6.00) - Loup v Magherafelt

SUNDAY, SEPT 27

JUNIOR CAMOGIE FINAL
Loup (1.00) - Ballerin v Magherafelt

INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CUP FINAL
Banagher (3.00) - Kilrea v Glen

ULSTER INTERMEDIATE LADIES FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINAL
Steelstown (2.00) - Steelstown v Carrickmore 

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL
Lavey (3.00) - Greenlough v Castledawson

SENIOR FOOTBALL
Bellaghy (5.00) - Slaughtneil v Ballinderry

