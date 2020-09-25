VENUE CHANGE: Derry senior semi-finals moved from Celtic Park

Both semi-finals of the Derry senior football championship have been moved out of Celtic Park, at the request of the Department of Health and Ulster GAA

The games have been moved to Bellaghy and will still be streamed live via www.DerryGAA.ie.

"We remind all those attending our games to observe official social distancing guidelines and not to enter the field of play at any time," read a statement on the official Derry GAA site.

Admission to these games is by ticket only.

"Patrons are asked not to arrive at the ground without a valid ticket, as entry will not be permitted," the statement concluded.

The games are part of a busy weekend of fixtures across various codes.

FRIDAY, SEPT 25

JUNIOR FOOTBALL

Craigbane (8.00) - Sean Dolan's v Magilligan

SATURDAY, SEPT 26

JUNIOR FOOTBALL

Slaughtmanus (1.00) – Craigbane v Ardmore

Ballinascreen (1.00) - Ballerin v Moneymore

Foreglen (2.00) - Desertmartin v Doire Colmcille

INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE SHIELD FINAL

Glen (2.00) - Glenullin v Lavey Res

ULSTER JUNIOR LADIES FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINAL

Faughanvale (2.00) - Faughanvale v Moy

SENIOR CAMOGIE FINAL

Bellaghy (3.30) - Slaughtneil v Swatragh

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL

Banagher (6.00) - Steelstown v Faughanvale

SENIOR FOOTBALL

Bellaghy (6.00) - Loup v Magherafelt

SUNDAY, SEPT 27

JUNIOR CAMOGIE FINAL

Loup (1.00) - Ballerin v Magherafelt

INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CUP FINAL

Banagher (3.00) - Kilrea v Glen

ULSTER INTERMEDIATE LADIES FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINAL

Steelstown (2.00) - Steelstown v Carrickmore

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL

Lavey (3.00) - Greenlough v Castledawson

SENIOR FOOTBALL

Bellaghy (5.00) - Slaughtneil v Ballinderry