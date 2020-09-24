Derry championship top scorers

Contact
Shane McGuigan has scored 4-40 the senior championship (Pic: Mary K Burke)
As the football championships enter another crunch weekend, here are the hot shots across the various grades.
SENIOR HURLING
Fintan Bradley Lavey 2-45
Cormac O'Doherty Slaughtneil 1-39
Paul Cleary Ballinascreen 3-30
Sean Martin Quinn Swatragh 0-32
Sean Leo McGoldrick Coleraine 1-28
Darragh Cartin Banagher 0-29
Brendan Rogers Slaughtneil 2-10
Eoghan Cassidy Kevin Lynch's 0-24
Deaglan Foley Na Magha 1-19
Jerome McGuigan Slaughtneil 2-12
SENIOR FOOTBALL
Shane McGuigan Slaughtneil 4-40
Anthony O'Neill Loup 3-26
Ryan Bell Ballinderry 3-25
Colm McGoldrick Coleraine 5-14
Shane Heavron Magherafelt 1-20
Kevin O'Connor Foreglen 2-17
Cailean O'Boyle Lavey 2-16
Shane Mulgrew Ballinascreen 0-21
James Kearney Swatragh 0-20
Richie Mullan Dungiven 1-17
INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL
Niall Loughlin Greenlough 3-18
Richard King Limavady 4-14
Dermot O'Kane Glenullin 0-26
Tiarnan McHugh Drumsurn 1-21
Kevin Martin Faughanvale 1-20
Gavin McShane Slaughtmanus 1-15
Ben McCarron Steelstown 1-15
Paddy O'Kane Faughanvale 0-17
Aidan Keenan Castledawson 0-16
Ryan Morgan Glack 1-13
JUNIOR FOOTBALL
Gary Keane Ballerin 2-25
Odhran McKane Sean Dolan's 2-18
Lee Moore Craigbane 2-15
Callan Bloomer Moneymore 0-18
Fergal Mortimer Craigbane 1-13
Paul Ferris Ballerin 0-15
Enda McGuckin Desertmartin 1-10
Ryan O'Kane Drum 2-6
Eugene Mullan Ballerin 2-6
Christopher Lowry Craigbane 1-8
Conor Canning Magilligan 0-11
Gavin McGreevey Desertmartin 0-11
Connor Logue Magilligan 2-4
