St Finbarr's to get the ball rolling on another underage hurling season

The underage hurlers of Derry's newest hurling club are back in action this weekend.

St Finbarr's have been finding their feet in recent seasons and are based at Ogra Colmcille's grounds.

The club's U14 hurlers defeated Ballinascreen's B team (2-4 to 0-5) in this year's 'C' hurling semi-final, but narrowly went down to Carrickmore in the final, 2-5 to 1-5.

The club are now building for future. There will be hurling coaching on Saturday morning at Ogra Colmcille's grounds in Drummullan, for U10s and below.

Ogra themselves competed in the Derry recreational football league this season after a season away from action.

"The club looks forward to welcoming all our boys, girls and newcomers," the club posted on their social media.

"We as a club follow the GAA protocols on Covid-19 for your safety and peace of mind."

Saturday, September 26

U6 / U8 - 10am to 11am

U10 - 11.30am to 12.30