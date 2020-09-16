Derry camogie championship schedule finalised

Contact
The Derry camogie board have finalised the times, venues and referees for their championship programme.
WED, SEPT 16
Intermediate Quarter Final
Drumsurn v Lavey Res (M McToal) - Castledawson at 7.30
Junior Semi-Finals
Magherafelt v Slaughtneil Thirds (P Lagan)- Magherafelt at 8.15
Greenlough v Ballerin (O Elliott) - Ballerin at 8.30
THUR, SEPT 17
Intermediate Quarter-Finals
Coleraine v Glen (M Quigg) - Glen at 7.30
Slaughtneil Res v Kilrea (O Elliott) - Kilrea at 7.30
Glenullin v Swatragh Res (A Nash) - Glenullin at 7.00
FRI, SEPT 18
Senior Semi-Finals
Lavey v Swatragh (M McToal) - Bellaghy at 7.30
Ballinascreen v Slaughtneil (P Lagan) - Ballinderry at 7.30
