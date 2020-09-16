Derry camogie championship schedule finalised

The Derry camogie board have finalised the times, venues and referees for their championship programme.

WED, SEPT 16

Intermediate Quarter Final

Drumsurn v Lavey Res (M McToal) - Castledawson at 7.30

Junior Semi-Finals

Magherafelt v Slaughtneil Thirds (P Lagan)- Magherafelt at 8.15

Greenlough v Ballerin (O Elliott) - Ballerin at 8.30

THUR, SEPT 17

Intermediate Quarter-Finals

Coleraine v Glen (M Quigg) - Glen at 7.30

Slaughtneil Res v Kilrea (O Elliott) - Kilrea at 7.30

Glenullin v Swatragh Res (A Nash) - Glenullin at 7.00

FRI, SEPT 18

Senior Semi-Finals

Lavey v Swatragh (M McToal) - Bellaghy at 7.30

Ballinascreen v Slaughtneil (P Lagan) - Ballinderry at 7.30



