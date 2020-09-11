Kilrea Camogs secure Intermediate semi final slot

Contact
Kilrea senior camogie squad
DERRY INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE QUARTER-FINAL
Kilrea 4-10 Ballinderry 1-11
Recently crowned league champions Kilrea ran out impressive winners over Ballinderry in Thursday's exciting intermediate camogie championship opener in Bellaghy.
Both teams looked evenly enough matched in the opening quarter with scores exchanged at either end.
Despite Kilrea having the lead throughout, the Ballinderry girls looked to gain the upper hand in the third quarter when they closed to a five-point gap.
Kilrea had to take control again and never looked back to pull away with an eventual eight point victory seeing the Pearse Park girls make their way to the semis.
In a hotly contested and entertaining game, both teams displayed great skill and determination throughout.
Kilrea looked the hungrier, sharper and more determined team with an impressive work ethic. Their defence, mid and forward lines all worked tirelessly and all featured throughout. Both teams deserve credit for a high quality match.
KILREA: Christina Kielt, Catherine McNicholl, Bronagh McNicholl, Erin McGilligan, Karen Kielt, Molly Thompson, Clare White, Shauneen Donaghy, Niamh McKee, Adrienne Gorman, Kimberley Burke, Dervla Thompson, Jessica Hickinson, Daire McKenna
SUB: Clodagh McAleese for J Hickinson
BALLINDERRY: Shauna McGrath, Saoirse McGrath, Laura Ferris, Chloe Bell, Emma Wilson, Aileen Brown, Eimear McErlane, Eimhear Donnelly, Aimee Conlin, Amy McKenna, Maggie Hagan, Emily Cullen, Marian McGeehan, Sinead Conlon
The beaten Ballinderry team
