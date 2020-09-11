Grace-ful win for Coleraine in camogie championship

DERRY INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE QUARTER-FINAL

Coleraine 2-11 Banagher 1-11

Eoghan Rua come out in top to a disappointed Banagher side in a real tight game to date on Thursday evening to book their place in Sunday's semi-draw.

This was a hard physical game with a very strong wind. Not the nicest of games to watch unless you were a neutral.

Eoghan Ruas back line was solid, Sorcha Duggan, Meabh Duffy, Megan Kerr, Eilis McNamee playing well together with Louise McIntyre sure in goals. Up front Shauna Doherty and Grace McMullan continue to impress.

COLERAINE SCORERS: Shauna Doherty (0-6), Grace McMullan (2-0), Megan Kerr, Rosanna McAleese (0-2 each) and Eve Lundy (0-1).