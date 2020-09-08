Contact

Slaughtneil open their camogie title defence against Newbridge

Camogie championship begins

Slaughtneil team photo 24/3/2018

Slaughtneil open their title defence to Newbridge

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

This week brings the opening rounds of the camogie championship.

Slaughtneil open their title defence against Newbridge.

The game of the week is 2018 intermediate champions taking on 2019 league winners Swatragh.

Wednesday, September 9
Junior championship
Na Magha v Greenlough at Na Magha
Drum v Magherafelt at Drum 

Thursday, September 10
Intermediate championship
Ballinderry v Kilrea at Bellaghy
Castledawson v Glen at Ballinascreen
Banagher v Eoghan Rua at Ballerin TBC
Dungiven v Slaughtneil Res Venue TBC 

Friday, September 11
Senior championship
Bellaghy v Swatragh at Greenlough
Newbridge v Slaughtneil at Castledawson

