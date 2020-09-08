Slaughtneil open their camogie title defence against Newbridge

Contact
Slaughtneil open their title defence to Newbridge
This week brings the opening rounds of the camogie championship.
Slaughtneil open their title defence against Newbridge.
The game of the week is 2018 intermediate champions taking on 2019 league winners Swatragh.
Wednesday, September 9
Junior championship
Na Magha v Greenlough at Na Magha
Drum v Magherafelt at Drum
Thursday, September 10
Intermediate championship
Ballinderry v Kilrea at Bellaghy
Castledawson v Glen at Ballinascreen
Banagher v Eoghan Rua at Ballerin TBC
Dungiven v Slaughtneil Res Venue TBC
Friday, September 11
Senior championship
Bellaghy v Swatragh at Greenlough
Newbridge v Slaughtneil at Castledawson
