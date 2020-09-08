Steelstown and Ballymaguigan to meet in Sunday's senior ladies final

Steelstown will take on Ballymaguigan in Sunday's senior ladies final.

The game will be played at Celtic Park after Sunday's senior hurling final, with live coverage on www.DerryGAA.ie

Steelstown were 3-12 to 0-6 semi-final winners over Glen, thanks to three goals from Leah McGonagle.

Last year's runners-up Ballymaguigan were 1-12 to 0-7 winners over Ballinascreen, who were going for their third title in a row.

Limavady's 2-8 to 1-10 semi-final win over Magherafelt takes them through to Sunday's intermediate decider.

They will face Faughanvale, who accounted for Craigbane (7-12 to 1-2) in their semi-final.

The intermediate final will take place on Sunday (1.00) in Foreglen.

The refixed junior semi-final between Ballerin and Dungiven will take place on Sunday, with the winners down to play Coleraine in the final, after their 7-16 to 3-7 win over Desertmartin.

Sunday, September 13

Junior semi-final (11.00)

Ballerin v Dungiven

Intermediate Final

Foreglen 1.00

Faughanvale v Limavady

Senior final

Celtic Park 4.30

Ballymaguigan v Steelstown