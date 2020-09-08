Steelstown and Ballymaguigan to meet in Sunday's senior ladies final

Contact
Steelstown celebrate their 2017 win (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Steelstown will take on Ballymaguigan in Sunday's senior ladies final.
The game will be played at Celtic Park after Sunday's senior hurling final, with live coverage on www.DerryGAA.ie
Steelstown were 3-12 to 0-6 semi-final winners over Glen, thanks to three goals from Leah McGonagle.
Last year's runners-up Ballymaguigan were 1-12 to 0-7 winners over Ballinascreen, who were going for their third title in a row.
Limavady's 2-8 to 1-10 semi-final win over Magherafelt takes them through to Sunday's intermediate decider.
They will face Faughanvale, who accounted for Craigbane (7-12 to 1-2) in their semi-final.
The intermediate final will take place on Sunday (1.00) in Foreglen.
The refixed junior semi-final between Ballerin and Dungiven will take place on Sunday, with the winners down to play Coleraine in the final, after their 7-16 to 3-7 win over Desertmartin.
Sunday, September 13
Junior semi-final (11.00)
Ballerin v Dungiven
Intermediate Final
Foreglen 1.00
Faughanvale v Limavady
Senior final
Celtic Park 4.30
Ballymaguigan v Steelstown
Phily O'Connell and Sé McGuigan battle for a ball in the Glen defence in the 2017 semi-final at Celtic Park (Pic: Mary K Burke)
