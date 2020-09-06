Ballinderry got the extra mile to keep unbeaten first round run going

Contact
Connor Nevin up against Michael Bateson (Pic: Mary K Burke)
DERRY SFC ROUND 4
Ballinderry 2-18 Newbridge 1-15 AET
Ballinderry continued their 44-year run of avoiding an exit in the first round of knock-out football with victory in an extra time thriller on Saturday in Loup.
Conor Doherty had Newbridge, managed by Ballinderry man Killian Conlan, in the ascendency for much of the game and they held all the aces to lead the break.
The introduction of Raymond Wilson and Ryan Bell inspired the Shamrocks and Bell's goal looked to have won the game in normal time, before a Conor McAteer free forced extra-time.
In the end, it was a goal from Oisin Mullan. Joint manager Niall Conway tipped him as a star of the future and Mullan's goal helped Ballinderry into the last eight,
For coverage from all championship games this weekend, grab a copy of Tuesday's County Derry Post.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Dangerous parking on the main road near the secret waterfall. Photo courtesy of Christina Fallon Cunningham
Conor McGee celebrates his goal between a previous clash of Slaughtmanus and Drumsurn (Pic: Tom Heaney)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.