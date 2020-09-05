Colm McGoldrick goals help Coleraine into the last eight

Contact
Colm McGoldrick captained Coleraine to 2018 glory. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
DERRY SFC ROUND 4
Coleraine 3-10
Claudy 1-14
Two penalties from Colm McGoldrick, both at the perfect time, saw Coledraine edge Claudy in a fine game of championship football at O'Cahan Park on Saturday afternoon.
Claudy will be wondering how they lost this game. They were 0-11 to 1-2 ahead at the break, scoring seven unanswered points with a terrific display of football.
They were without key attackers Marty Donaghy and Aaron Kerrigan, but Oran Armstrong stepped forward to lead the attack, with help from youngsters Shea Dalton and Liam Connolly who left their markers ahead of next season.
Coleraine made three changes at half-time, including putting Niall Holly to full-back, and had a better balance to their game.
A Barry Daly goal got them back into contention, but when Jamie Brown goaled for Claudy it looked like Emmet McKeever's side would pull clear.
A second penalty from McGoldrick, pegged Coleraine back into the game and they managed the fourth quarter well to pull through.
Photos, reports and anaysis in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Conor McGee celebrates his goal between a previous clash of Slaughtmanus and Drumsurn (Pic: Tom Heaney)
The Foyle Arena was one of the leisure centres closed by Derry City and Strabane District Council in March.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.