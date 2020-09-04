Referees named for Derry hurling finals

Swatragh's Eamonn Hassan has been named to referee next Sunday's Derry Senior Hurling Final between eight in a row chasing Slaughtneil and Kevin Lynch's.

Hassan took up the whistle this season, after ending his term as the club's senior hurling manager. He was part of the club's management team who won the 2018 intermediate title.

Tarlach Conway takes charge of the junior final between Lavey and Banagher, with Antrim's Owen Elliott the man in the middle for Ballinascreen v Swatragh in the intermediate decider

All three finals are fixed for Celtic Park. The senior final is on Sunday (3.00) and will be streamed live on www.DerryGAA.ie, while the intermediate and junior finals (3.00 & 5.00) will be played as a double header.