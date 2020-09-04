Dara McGill swaps football for a career in horse racing

Maghera teenager Dara McGill has swapped the football pitch to pursue a career in horse racing in England.

McGill, a minor footballer with Glen, has joined Olly Murphy Racing, based in Stratford Upon Avon.

Dara's brother Oran, who plays for football for Glen's senior team is also a jockey, with local trainer Noel Kelly.

Their father Gary is a former Derry footballer and is also a horse trainer.