This week's Derry GAA fixtures and results

Another full week of Derry GAA action
TUESDAY
U14 FC (7.00) - Glen 7-14 St Patrick's 2-6, Banagher 2-4 Limavady 4-5, Coleraine V Swatragh OFF, Dungiven 6-9 Craigbane 0-3, Slaughtmanus 3-10 St Michael's 8-6
WEDNESDAY
MHC (7.00) - Ballinascreen w/o Lavey d/f, Swatragh V Na Magha, Kevin Lynch V Banagher, Slaughtneil V Dungannon
U14 FC (7.00) - Sean Dolan's V Doire Colmcille
THURSDAY
Recreational Reserve (7.00) - Ogra Colmcille v Desertmartin Res, Dungiven Thirds V Slaughtneil Thirds
U16 FC (7.00) - Coleraine V Doire Colmcille/Claudy
FRIDAY
JFC (7.30)
Celtic Park: Sean Dolan's V Ardmore
Ballerin: Ballerin V Doire Colmcille
Banagher: Drum V Craigbane
Recreational Res (7.30) - Bellaghy Thirds V Magherafelt Thirds, Glen Thirds V Loup Thirds
U14 Hurling (7.00)
A Semi-Finals
Slaughtneil V Swatragh
Ballinascreen V Lavey
B Semi-Finals
Banagher V Kevin Lynch's
Na Magha V St Patrick's
C Semi-Finals
Ballerin V Carrickmore
Ballinascreen V St.Finbarrs
SATURDAY
SFC
2.00 Dungiven: Coleraine V Claudy
4.00 Loup: Newbridge V Ballinderry
4.00 Glenullin: Glen V Kilrea
6.00 Celtic Park: Ballinascreen V Bellaghy
IFC
2.00 Foreglen: Slaughtmanus V Drumsurn
4.00 Greenlough: Ballymaguigan V Limavady
JFC (2.00)
Drum: Magilligan V Moneymore
SUNDAY
U16 A Hurling Final (12.00)
Lavey v Ballinascreen
U16 B Hurling Final
Swatragh v Dungannon
IFC
1.00 Steelstown: Glack v Doire Trasna
3.00 Kilrea: Lissan V Glenullin
SFC
1.00 Castledawson: Slaughtneil v Foreglen
3.00 Glen: Loup V Dungiven
3.00 Ballinascreen: Swatragh V Banagher
6.00 Celtic Park: Magherafelt V Lavey
MONDAY
Reserve FC (7.00) - Slaughtneil v Banagher, Lavey V Newbridge, Ballinderry V Ballinascreen, Dungiven v Glen, Bellaghy V Kilrea, Loup V Coleraine, Magherafelt v Claudy, Swatragh v Foreglen, Limavady V Drumsurn
CAMOGIE
THURSDAY
Intermediate league final
7.00 Bellaghy: Dungiven v Kilrea
FRIDAY
Senior League (7.00) - Bellaghy v Lavey, Ballinascreen v Swatragh, Slaughtneil v Newbridge
LADIES FOOTBALL
SENIOR
Preliminary Round
Ballymaguigan 1-13 Moneymore 0-9
Glen 8-13 Claudy 2-3
Semi Finals
Sun, Sept 6 (11.00)
Ballymaguigan v Ballinascreen
Steelstown v Glen
INTERMEDIATE
Semi Finals
Sun, Sept 6 (11.00)
Limavady v Magherafelt
Faughanvale v Craigbane
JUNIOR
Semi Finals
Sun, Sept 6 (11.00)
Dungiven v Ballerin
Desertmartin v Coleraine
