Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

This week's Derry GAA fixtures and results

Senior action tops the bill

This week's Derry GAA fixtures

Another full week of Derry GAA action

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

TUESDAY


U14 FC (7.00) - Glen 7-14 St Patrick's 2-6, Banagher 2-4 Limavady 4-5, Coleraine V Swatragh OFF, Dungiven 6-9 Craigbane 0-3, Slaughtmanus 3-10 St Michael's 8-6

WEDNESDAY

MHC (7.00) - Ballinascreen w/o Lavey d/f, Swatragh V Na Magha, Kevin Lynch V Banagher, Slaughtneil V Dungannon

U14 FC (7.00) - Sean Dolan's V Doire Colmcille

THURSDAY

Recreational Reserve (7.00) - Ogra Colmcille v Desertmartin Res, Dungiven Thirds V Slaughtneil Thirds

U16 FC (7.00) - Coleraine V Doire Colmcille/Claudy


FRIDAY

JFC (7.30)
Celtic Park: Sean Dolan's V Ardmore
Ballerin: Ballerin V Doire Colmcille
Banagher: Drum V Craigbane

Recreational Res (7.30) - Bellaghy Thirds V Magherafelt Thirds, Glen Thirds V Loup Thirds

U14 Hurling (7.00)

A Semi-Finals
Slaughtneil V Swatragh
Ballinascreen V Lavey

B Semi-Finals
Banagher V Kevin Lynch's
Na Magha V St Patrick's

C Semi-Finals
Ballerin V Carrickmore
Ballinascreen V St.Finbarrs

SATURDAY

SFC

2.00 Dungiven: Coleraine V Claudy
4.00 Loup: Newbridge V Ballinderry
4.00 Glenullin: Glen V Kilrea
6.00 Celtic Park: Ballinascreen V Bellaghy

IFC

2.00 Foreglen: Slaughtmanus V Drumsurn
4.00 Greenlough: Ballymaguigan V Limavady


JFC (2.00)
Drum: Magilligan V Moneymore

SUNDAY

U16 A Hurling Final (12.00)
Lavey v Ballinascreen

U16 B Hurling Final
Swatragh v Dungannon

IFC 

1.00 Steelstown: Glack v Doire Trasna
3.00 Kilrea: Lissan V Glenullin

SFC

1.00 Castledawson: Slaughtneil v Foreglen
3.00 Glen: Loup V Dungiven
3.00 Ballinascreen: Swatragh V Banagher
6.00 Celtic Park: Magherafelt V Lavey

MONDAY

Reserve FC (7.00) - Slaughtneil v Banagher, Lavey V Newbridge, Ballinderry V Ballinascreen, Dungiven v Glen, Bellaghy V Kilrea, Loup V Coleraine, Magherafelt v Claudy, Swatragh v Foreglen, Limavady V Drumsurn

CAMOGIE

THURSDAY

Intermediate league final
7.00 Bellaghy: Dungiven v Kilrea 

FRIDAY

Senior League (7.00) - Bellaghy v Lavey, Ballinascreen v Swatragh, Slaughtneil v Newbridge

LADIES FOOTBALL

SENIOR

Preliminary Round
Ballymaguigan 1-13 Moneymore 0-9
Glen 8-13 Claudy 2-3

Semi Finals
Sun, Sept 6 (11.00)
Ballymaguigan  v Ballinascreen
Steelstown v Glen

INTERMEDIATE

Semi Finals
Sun, Sept 6 (11.00)
Limavady v Magherafelt  
Faughanvale v Craigbane

JUNIOR

Semi Finals
Sun, Sept 6 (11.00)
Dungiven v Ballerin  
Desertmartin v Coleraine

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie