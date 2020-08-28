Dates, referees and venues for next weekend's championship action

The venues and times for next weekend's championship action have been announced.

No date has been fixed for the Drum v Craigbane junior game, but the rest are outlined below, as listed on the official Derry website on Friday morning.

Some of the referees have yet to be finalised.

FRI, SEPT 4

JFC (7.30)

At Celtic Park - Sean Dolan's v Ardmore (M Donnelly)

Venue TBC - Ballerin v Doire Colmcille (P O'Connor)

SAT, SEPT 5

JFC (2.00)

In Drum Magilligan v Moneymore (C Hargan)

IFC

2.00 at Foreglen – Slaughtmanus v Drumsurn – (H Tohill)

4.00 at Greenlough – Ballymaguigan v Limavady – (A Nash)

SFC

2.00 at Dungiven – Coleraine v Claudy – (B Cassidy)

4.00 at Loup – Newbridge v Ballinderry – (JJ Cleary)

4.00 at Glenullin – Glen v Kilrea – (D O'Connor)

6.00 at Celtic Park – Ballinascreen v Bellaghy (TBC)

Tell everyone to leave plenty of time going to Celtic park Derry due to closure of the A6 all traffic divert at Feeny road and Glenshane road going through Feeny and Claudy — Paul McCloskey (@paulmccloskey12) August 28, 2020

SUN, SEPT 6

IFC

1.00 – in Steelstown - Glack v Doire Trasna (M McAleese)

3.00 – in Kilrea - Lissan v Glenullin (TBC)

SFC

1.00 in Castledawson - Slaughtneil v Foreglen – (M McGeehan)

3.00 in Glen – Loup v Dungiven – (R Donoghue)

3.00 in Ballinascreen - Swatragh v Banagher – (TBC)

6.00 in Celtic Park – Magherafelt v Lavey – (TBC)