This week's Derry GAA results and fixtures

TUESDAY
U14 FC (7.00) - Ballinascreen 4-18 Glenullin 1-3, Desertmartin 0-2 Lavey 6-21, Newbridge 3-12 Greenlough 3-11, Slaughtneil 2-13 Ballinderry 0-2, Kilrea 1-7 Loup 3-8, Maghetrafelt 2-8 Bellaghy 2-8, Swatragh V Coleraine, Dungiven V Craigbane, Steelstown 8-7 Faughanvale 2-4, Steelstown B 1-0 Foreglen 7-10, Ballinascreen 3-1 Castledawson 0-9, Ballerin 1-4 Ballymaguigan 1-3, Lissan 8-9 Lavey 2-13, Doire Trasna w/o Claudy d/f, Sean Dolan's V Doire Colmcille (OFF)
WEDNESDAY
Reserve HC (7.30)
Ballinascreen V Kevin Lynch's (OFF)
Swatragh V Na Magha (OFF)
MHC (7.15) - Ballinascreen v Swatragh (Cahore)
THURSDAY
U16 FC (7.00) - Banagher V Desertmartin, Bellaghy V Faughanvale, Slaughtneil V Dungiven, Kilrea V Doire Trasna, Greenlough V Craigbane, Glen V Steelstown, Limavady v Glenullin, Ballerin V Foreglen, Doire Colmcille V Claudy, Lavey V Magherafelt, Loup V Swatragh, St Trea's & St John's V Slaughtmanus, Lissan v St Patrick's, Ballinascreen V Castledawson, Newbridge v Ballinderry
FRIDAY
U14 HC (7.00) - Ballerin V Ballinascreen
SATURDAY
JHC (Drum 3.00)
Banagher V Na Magha
SHC (Lavey 5.30)
Kevin Lynch's V Ballinascreen
SUNDAY
JHC (Banagher 1.00)
Lavey V Coleraine
SHC (Ballinascreen 3.30)
Slaughtneil V Swatragh
U16 HC (12.00)
A Semi-Finals
Kevin Lynch's V Ballinascreen
Lavey V Slaughtneil
B Semi-Finals
Banagher V Na Magha
Swatragh V Dungannon
MONDAY
MFC (7.00) - Faughanvale V Ballinascreen, St Patrick's V Greenlough, Kilrea V Glen, Slaughtneil V Banagher, Newbridge V Claudy, Coleraine V Ballerin, Glenullin V Lavey, Castledawson V Lissan, St Michael's V Desertmartin, Ballinderry V Craigbane, Moneymore V Slaughtmanus, Ballymaguigan V Doire Trasna, Dungiven V Bellaghy, Limavady V Swatragh
TUESDAY, SEPT 2
U14 FC (7.00) - Banagher V Limavady, Glen V St Patrick's,
CAMOGIE
WEDNESDAY
Junior (7.00) - Drum v Slaughtneil Thirds, Magherafelt v Ballerin, Greenlough v Na Magha
U14 (7.00) - Ballinascreen v Glenullin, Kilrea v Magherafelt, Slaughtneil v Newbridge, Loup v Na Magha, Swatragh v Coleraine, St Patrick’s v Dungiven, Bellaghy v Ballinderry, Greenlough v Ballerin, Lavey v Castledawson, Glen v Banagher
THURSDAY
Intermediate (7.00) - Ballinderry v Banagher, Coleraine v Kilrea, Glenullin v Swatragh Res, Glen v Lavey Res, Dungiven v Drumsurn, Slaughtneil Res v Castledawson
FRIDAY
Senior (7.00) - Newbridge v Eglish, Swatragh v Bellaghy, Ballinascreen v Slaughtneil, Lavey Bye
SATURDAY
U14 (11.00) - Glenullin v Kilrea, Magherafelt v Ballinascreen, Newbridge v Na Magha, Loup v Slaughtneil, Coleraine v Dungiven, St Patrick’s v Swatragh, Ballinderry v Ballerin, Greenlough v Bellaghy, Lavey v Glen, Castledawson v Banagher
