Derry name referees for next round of football championship games

Derry CCC have confirmed the referees for the next round of football fixtures, set for the weekend of September 4-6.

All games will be played at neutral venues, yet to be confirmed with Celtic Park understood to be under cosideration.

Both Owenbeg and Celtic Park have recently had maintenance work carried out on their playing surfaces.

FRIDAY

JFC (7.30)

Sean Dolan's v St Mary’s Ardmore (TBC)

Ballerin v Doire Colmcille (P O'Connor)

SATURDAY

IFC

2.00 – Slaughtmanus v Drumsurn (H Tohill)

4.00 – Ballymaguigan v Limavady (A Nash)

SFC

2.00 - Coleraine v Claudy (B Cassidy)

4.00 - Newbridge v Ballinderry (JJ Cleary)

4.00 - Glen v Kilrea (D O'Connor)

6.00 - Ballinascreen v Bellaghy (D Harkin)

SUNDAY

IFC

3.00 – Lissan v Glenullin (E McShane)

Glack v Doire Trasna (M McAleese) - Time TBC

SFC

1.00 - Slaughtneil v Foreglen (M McGeehan)

3.00 – Loup v Dungiven (R Donoghue)

3.00 – Swatragh v Banagher (B Quinn)

6.00 – Magherafelt v Lavey (D Mullan)