Derry club fixtures and results

TUESDAY
U14 FC (7.15)
Banagher 0-11 Glen 2-11, Limavady 2-8 Glenullin 3-4, St Patrick’s 1-4 Ballinascreen 5-14, Desertmartin 2-6 Slaughtneil 4-19, Lavey 2-17 Greenlough 2-3, Ballinderry 7-7 Newbridge 2-11, Kilrea v Magherafelt (OFF), Loup v Coleraine (OFF), Bellaghy 6-15 Swatragh 0-3, Steelstown 9-14 Doire Trasna 1-0, Faughanvale 12-14 Craigbane 0-6, Claudy v Dungiven (OFF), Foreglen 9-8 St Michael’s 6-7, Doire Colmcille 1-4 Slaughtmanus 5-7, Lavey 2-8 Ballymaguigan 5-8, Lissan 3-16 Castledawson 2-11, Ballerin v Dungiven
WEDNESDAY
Reserve HC (7.30)
Slaughtneil v Kevin Lynch's, Swatragh v Lavey
U14 HC (7.30)
Ballinascreen v Na Magha
THURSDAY
U16 FC (7.15)
Coleraine v Limavady, Ballerin v Glen, Banagher v Ballinascreen, Dungiven B v Newbridge, Castledawson v Desertmartin, Ballinderry v Ballinascreen B, Greenlough v Slaughtneil, Bellaghy v Kilrea, Dungiven v Craigbane, Faughanvale v Doire Trasna, Steelstown v Claudy, Foreglen v Doire Colmcille, Lavey v St Trea’s & St John’s, Lissan v Loup, Swatragh v Magherafelt, St Patrick’s
FRIDAY
Recreational Res (7.30)
Bellaghy Thirds v Craigbane Res
U14 HC (7.00)
Slaughtneil v Na Magha, Ballinascreen v Ballerin, Kevin Lynch's v Swatragh, St Patrick’s v St.Finbarr's, Lavey v Carrickmore, Ballinascreen v Banagher
SATURDAY
SHC (1.00)
Swatragh v Banagher
Coleraine v Kevin Lynch's
SUNDAY
U16 HC (12.00)
Na Magha v Ballinascreen, Lavey v Swatragh, Banagher v Dungannon, Kevin Lynch's v Slaughtneil
Reserve HC (2.30)
Lavey v Ballinascreen (3.00 in Slaughtneil)
Kevin Lynch's v Na Magha
Slaughtneil v Swatragh
SHC (4.30 in Slaughtneil)
Ballinascreen v Lavey
CAMOGIE
WEDNESDAY
Junior Round 3 - Drum v Greenlough, Ballerin v Na Magha, Magherafelt v Slaughtneil Thirds
THURSDAY
Intermediate Round 3 - Ballinderry v Glenullin, Kilrea v Swatragh Res, Banagher v Coleraine, Glen v Slaughtneil Res, Castledawson v Dungiven, Drumsurn v Lavey Res
FRIDAY
Senior Round 4 - Ballinascreen v Bellaghy, Swatragh v Eglish, Newbridge v Lavey, Slaughtneil Bye
MONDAY
U16 (7.00) - Dungiven v Loup, Coleraine v Ballinascreen, Slaughtneil v Glen, Magherafelt v Lavey, Banagher v Glenullin
Ballerin v Greenlough, Ballinderry v Na Magha, Swatragh v Bellaghy, Kilrea v Newbridge, Drumsurn v Castledawson
