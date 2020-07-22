Contact
Derry GAA scene gets back on track
This week sees the beginning of the Derry club season.
Here are this week's results and fixtures.
They are correct, as per fixture lists at the time of going to publication.
TUESDAY
U14 FC Round 1
(7.15)
Dungiven d/f Ballymaguigan w/o
Ballerin 2-9 Lissan 2-6
Ballinascreen 7-10 Lavey 1-7
WEDNESDAY
Reserve Hurling Round 1
Lavey w/o Kevin Lynch's d/f
7.30 Ballinascreen v Swatragh
8.00 Na Magha v Slaughtneil
THURSDAY
U16 FC Round 1
(7.15)
Claudy v Doire Colmcille
Steelstown v Glenullin
SATURDAY
Senior Hurling Round 1
(4.00) Banagher v Coleraine
(6.00) Kevin Lynch's v Swatragh
Reserve Hurling Round 2
(4.30) Kevin Lynch's v Swatragh
SUNDAY
Senior Hurling Round 1
(1.00) Na Magha v Lavey
(3.00) Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen
Reserve Hurling Round 2
(11.30) Na Magha v Lavey
(1.30) Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen
Full previews for the senior hurling games are in this week's County Derry Post.
MONDAY
Minor FC Round 1
(7.15)
Ballinascreen v Bellaghy
Swatragh v Greenlough
Faughanvale v Limavady
Dungiven v St Patrick's
Glen v Ballerin
Banagher v Claudy
Coleraine v Kilrea
Slaughtneil v Newbridge
Desertmartin v Lissan
St Michael's v Castledawson
Glenullin v Magherafelt
Steelstown v Craigbane
Doire Trasna v Slaughtmanus
Loup v Ballinderry
Ballymaguigan v Moneymore
LADIES FIXTURES
SATURDAY
U16 Carnabhal na Peile
North Derry Group A
(11.00 in Ballerin)
Ballerin v Coleraine
Coleraine v Dungiven
Dungiven v Ballerin
North Derry Group B
(2.00) Doire Colmcille v Steelstown
North Derry Group C
(11.00 in Limavady)
Claudy v Limavady
Limavady v Slaughtmanus
Slaughtmanus v Limavady
South Derry Group A
(11.00 in Ballinascreen)
Ballinascreen v Desertmartin
Desertmartin v Lissan
Lissan v Ballinascreen
South Derry Group B
(12.00) Ballymaguigan v Lavey
South Derry Group C
(10.00) Magherafelt v Glen
SUNDAY
Senior Carnabhal na Peile
North Derry Group A
(11.00 in Ballerin)
Ballerin v Coleraine
Coleraine v Dungiven
Dungiven v Ballerin
North Derry Group B
(2.00) Craigbane v Claudy
North Derry Group C
(11.00 in Limavady)
Faughanvale v Limavady
Limavady v Steelstown
Steelstown v Faughanvale
South Derry Group A
(11.00 in Ballinascreen)
Ballinascreen v Desertmartin
Desertmartin v Moneymore
Moneymore v Ballinascreen
South Derry Group B
(12.00 in Ballymaguigan)
Ballymaguigan v Glen
Glen v Magherafelt
Magherafelt v Ballymaguigan
