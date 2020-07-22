Derry GAA scene gets back on track

This week sees the beginning of the Derry club season.

Here are this week's results and fixtures.

They are correct, as per fixture lists at the time of going to publication.

TUESDAY

U14 FC Round 1

(7.15)

Dungiven d/f Ballymaguigan w/o

Ballerin 2-9 Lissan 2-6

Ballinascreen 7-10 Lavey 1-7

WEDNESDAY

Reserve Hurling Round 1

Lavey w/o Kevin Lynch's d/f

7.30 Ballinascreen v Swatragh

8.00 Na Magha v Slaughtneil

THURSDAY

U16 FC Round 1

(7.15)

Claudy v Doire Colmcille

Steelstown v Glenullin

SATURDAY

Senior Hurling Round 1

(4.00) Banagher v Coleraine

(6.00) Kevin Lynch's v Swatragh

Reserve Hurling Round 2

(4.30) Kevin Lynch's v Swatragh

SUNDAY

Senior Hurling Round 1

(1.00) Na Magha v Lavey

(3.00) Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen

Reserve Hurling Round 2

(11.30) Na Magha v Lavey

(1.30) Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen

Full previews for the senior hurling games are in this week's County Derry Post.

MONDAY

Minor FC Round 1

(7.15)

Ballinascreen v Bellaghy

Swatragh v Greenlough

Faughanvale v Limavady

Dungiven v St Patrick's

Glen v Ballerin

Banagher v Claudy

Coleraine v Kilrea

Slaughtneil v Newbridge

Desertmartin v Lissan

St Michael's v Castledawson

Glenullin v Magherafelt

Steelstown v Craigbane

Doire Trasna v Slaughtmanus

Loup v Ballinderry

Ballymaguigan v Moneymore

LADIES FIXTURES

SATURDAY

U16 Carnabhal na Peile

North Derry Group A

(11.00 in Ballerin)

Ballerin v Coleraine

Coleraine v Dungiven

Dungiven v Ballerin

North Derry Group B

(2.00) Doire Colmcille v Steelstown

North Derry Group C

(11.00 in Limavady)

Claudy v Limavady

Limavady v Slaughtmanus

Slaughtmanus v Limavady

South Derry Group A

(11.00 in Ballinascreen)

Ballinascreen v Desertmartin

Desertmartin v Lissan

Lissan v Ballinascreen

South Derry Group B

(12.00) Ballymaguigan v Lavey

South Derry Group C

(10.00) Magherafelt v Glen

SUNDAY

Senior Carnabhal na Peile

North Derry Group A

(11.00 in Ballerin)

Ballerin v Coleraine

Coleraine v Dungiven

Dungiven v Ballerin

North Derry Group B

(2.00) Craigbane v Claudy

North Derry Group C

(11.00 in Limavady)

Faughanvale v Limavady

Limavady v Steelstown

Steelstown v Faughanvale

South Derry Group A

(11.00 in Ballinascreen)

Ballinascreen v Desertmartin

Desertmartin v Moneymore

Moneymore v Ballinascreen

South Derry Group B

(12.00 in Ballymaguigan)

Ballymaguigan v Glen

Glen v Magherafelt

Magherafelt v Ballymaguigan