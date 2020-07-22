Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry GAA scene gets back on track

Fixtures for week commencing July 20

Derry GAA scene gets back on track

Derry GAA scene gets back on track

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

This week sees the beginning of the Derry club season.

Here are this week's results and fixtures.

They are correct, as per fixture lists at the time of going to publication.

TUESDAY

U14 FC Round 1
(7.15)
Dungiven d/f Ballymaguigan w/o
Ballerin 2-9 Lissan 2-6
Ballinascreen 7-10 Lavey 1-7

WEDNESDAY

Reserve Hurling Round 1
Lavey w/o Kevin Lynch's d/f
7.30 Ballinascreen v Swatragh
8.00 Na Magha v Slaughtneil

THURSDAY

U16 FC Round 1
(7.15)
Claudy v Doire Colmcille
Steelstown v Glenullin

SATURDAY

Senior Hurling Round 1

(4.00) Banagher v Coleraine
(6.00) Kevin Lynch's v Swatragh

Reserve Hurling Round 2
(4.30) Kevin Lynch's v Swatragh

SUNDAY

Senior Hurling Round 1
(1.00) Na Magha v Lavey
(3.00) Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen

Reserve Hurling Round 2
(11.30) Na Magha v Lavey
(1.30) Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen

Full previews for the senior hurling games are in this week's County Derry Post.

MONDAY

Minor FC Round 1
(7.15)
Ballinascreen v Bellaghy
Swatragh v Greenlough
Faughanvale v Limavady
Dungiven v St Patrick's
Glen v Ballerin
Banagher v Claudy
Coleraine v Kilrea
Slaughtneil v Newbridge
Desertmartin v Lissan
St Michael's v Castledawson
Glenullin v Magherafelt
Steelstown v Craigbane
Doire Trasna v Slaughtmanus
Loup v Ballinderry
Ballymaguigan v Moneymore

LADIES FIXTURES

SATURDAY

U16 Carnabhal na Peile

North Derry Group A
(11.00 in Ballerin)
Ballerin v Coleraine
Coleraine v Dungiven
Dungiven v Ballerin

North Derry Group B
(2.00) Doire Colmcille v Steelstown

North Derry Group C
(11.00 in Limavady)
Claudy v Limavady
Limavady v Slaughtmanus
Slaughtmanus v Limavady

South Derry Group A
(11.00 in Ballinascreen)
Ballinascreen v Desertmartin
Desertmartin v Lissan
Lissan v Ballinascreen

South Derry Group B
(12.00) Ballymaguigan v Lavey

South Derry Group C
(10.00) Magherafelt v Glen

SUNDAY

Senior Carnabhal na Peile

North Derry Group A
(11.00 in Ballerin)
Ballerin v Coleraine
Coleraine v Dungiven
Dungiven v Ballerin

North Derry Group B
(2.00) Craigbane v Claudy

North Derry Group C
(11.00 in Limavady)
Faughanvale v Limavady
Limavady v Steelstown
Steelstown v Faughanvale

South Derry Group A
(11.00 in Ballinascreen)
Ballinascreen v Desertmartin
Desertmartin v Moneymore
Moneymore v Ballinascreen

 South Derry Group B
(12.00 in Ballymaguigan)
Ballymaguigan v Glen
Glen v Magherafelt
Magherafelt v Ballymaguigan

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie