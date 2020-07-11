Water breaks, social distancing and restricted maoir camán

Contact
The GAA have outlined the match regulations for their return to play on July 17 in a letter distributed to county boards yesterday.
Referees will be responsible for dealing with any breach of the regulations.
Just 24 players will be allowed inside the fence, but teams will be permitted to rotate players, with extra substitutes permitted to remain outside the fence.
Five match officials will be permitted inside the fence for football and seven for hurling, made up of one manager, one selector, two medics, one club official and two maoir camán.
Substitutes and officials from opposing teams will be positioned on opposite sides of the pitch to allow adherence to social distancing guidelines.
Dugout use will be discouraged, but they can be used if social distancing can be maintained.
A water break will be introduced between the 15th and 20th minute in each half, at the referee’s discretion.
Maoir camán will be restricted specifically to carrying hurls and will not be permitted to bring water onto the field.
A full breakdown of the regulations, including match rules, can be read here.
