Spectators 'not yet permitted' to attend GAA matches

Clubs in Derry will be able to take part in challenge matches from Saturday, July 11, following yesterday's NI Executive's announcement on outdoor competitive games.

The GAA will resume competitive fixtures from July 17, but Ulster GAA have warned that spectators are 'not yet permitted' to attend games, with numbers limited to 'essential personnel only'.

The list of 'essential personnel' covers team management, medics, Covid-19 supervisors, match officials, working media and club officials with a specific function at the game.

Ulster GAA said the responsibility for ensuring compliance with the regulations falls with the clubs themselves.

"There is an onus on clubs and counties to enforce the no spectators regulation rigidly," said Brian McAvoy, Provincial Secretary and CEO of Ulster GAA.

"Hopefully within a very short space of time there will be provision for some spectators to attend games but until such times games can take place with only essential personnel being present.

"Ulster GAA appeals to clubs and counties to ensure that these conditions are met. We must all remember that if there is a breach(es) we are not only increasing the risk of Coronavirus spread but are also increasing the risk of restrictions being re-imposed."