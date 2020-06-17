Slaughtneil and Glen ahead of the pile in the race to win the Derry senior football championship

Slaughtneil are favourites to reclaim the John McLaughlin Cup, according to bookmaker Paddy Power.

The Emmet's, who last won the title in 2017, are 11/10 on to take their sixth title.

Glen and Coleraine are next in line, with Magherafelt - the title holders - fourth in line with Ballinderry.

The Derry senior football championship is set to commence in a new group format in early August, with all 16 teams getting three group games before without anyone being knocked out.

PaddyPower Odds (as of Wednesday, June 17)

Slaughtneil 11/10

Glen 9/2

Coleraine 8/1

Magherafelt 9/1

Ballinderry 9/1

Swatragh 10/1

Ballinascreen 14/1

Loup 16/1

Bellaghy 20/1

Lavey 20/1

Banagher 25/1

Newbridge 50/1

Dungiven 50/1

Kilrea 50/1

Claudy 66/1

Foreglen 66/1

RELATED

- Derry championship proposals. More...