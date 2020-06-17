Slaughtneil and Glen ahead of the pile in the race to win the Derry senior football championship

Contact
Slaughtneil are the bookies favourites to lift the John McLaughlin Cup (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Slaughtneil are favourites to reclaim the John McLaughlin Cup, according to bookmaker Paddy Power.
The Emmet's, who last won the title in 2017, are 11/10 on to take their sixth title.
Glen and Coleraine are next in line, with Magherafelt - the title holders - fourth in line with Ballinderry.
The Derry senior football championship is set to commence in a new group format in early August, with all 16 teams getting three group games before without anyone being knocked out.
PaddyPower Odds (as of Wednesday, June 17)
Slaughtneil 11/10
Glen 9/2
Coleraine 8/1
Magherafelt 9/1
Ballinderry 9/1
Swatragh 10/1
Ballinascreen 14/1
Loup 16/1
Bellaghy 20/1
Lavey 20/1
Banagher 25/1
Newbridge 50/1
Dungiven 50/1
Kilrea 50/1
Claudy 66/1
Foreglen 66/1
