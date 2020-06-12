Ulster GAA to wait before making a call on provincial club championships

The winners of the 2020 Derry championships will have to wait to see if they can continue their season into the Ulster and All-Ireland campaigns.

Speculation mounted that a tightening of fixture schedule would squeeze out the All-Ireland club competitions.

It would mean that should Slaughtneil navigate their way through the Derry hurling championship, they would not be able to defend their Ulster title.

When asked for clarification on the situation, Ulster GAA issued the following statement to the County Derry Post.

“A revised national fixture plan is unlikely to be available until close to the end of June (when Phase 3 is scheduled to commence) and only then will Ulster CCC be in a position to schedule its championship games."

Also this week, Derry CCC met to finalise their plans for 2020 championships.

As yet, no official fixtures have been released, but it's understood that a group format, four groups of four, is the proposal of choice for the senior championship. A similar format is expected to follow suit in the intermediate and junior ranks.

It is difficult to see any time for a full league programme, with so many dual players involved. Like all counties, Derry CCC only have an 11-week window to get their competitions played before the inter-county season.

The hurling championship was successfully merged with the league in the recent past, a format that breathed new life into the intermediate and junior ranks. In the absence of a league, the hurling championship looks set for a knock-out format.