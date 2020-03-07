Second half performance brings a second All-Ireland camogie title to St Colm's

St Colm's Draperstown have won their second All-Ireland camogie title, with a 1-7 to 1-5 victory over Galway side St Cuan's Castleblakeney on Saturday afternoon at Breffni Park.

It bridges the gap for their 2009 senior success.

They had to come from three points down at half-time to take the title, with their goal coming from a handpass by captain Aoife Doyle.

More coverage in Tuesday's County Derry Post.

