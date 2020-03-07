Second half performance brings a second All-Ireland camogie title to St Colm's

Contact
St Colm's Draperstown U16 team
St Colm's Draperstown have won their second All-Ireland camogie title, with a 1-7 to 1-5 victory over Galway side St Cuan's Castleblakeney on Saturday afternoon at Breffni Park.
It bridges the gap for their 2009 senior success.
They had to come from three points down at half-time to take the title, with their goal coming from a handpass by captain Aoife Doyle.
More coverage in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
READ ALSO - St Colm's title another Ulster title. Click here...
Our sport coverage is brought to you by TJ Hamilton Cookstown
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Pictured launching the Co-Founders North West programme in the Innovation Centre in Derry are Catalyst community manager Natasha O’Dea with Elemental co-founders Leeann Monk-Ozgul and Jennifer Neff.
Deputy Mayor Councillor Cara Hunter, pictured with Dr. Vicky Kell, director of innovation, research and development, Invest NI, and council chief executive, John Kelpie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.