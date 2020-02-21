Derry can't look beyond Louth at Owenbeg

A 'big battle in Cork' awaits but first Derry have to see off Louth at Owenbeg this weekend, something which is far from guaranteed.



Derry boss Rory Gallagher described the game in Cork as such two weeks ago after he watched his team pick up their win against Tipperary at Celtic Park, a result which was desperately needed and welcomed, despite the performance not being of the highest calibre.



The Celtic Park surface was criticised by Tipp manager David Power afterwards, and whilst that was certainly a factor, it was not the biggest one as Derry struggled to put away an opponent which was down to, on one occasion, 12 men.



Gallagher's side have had a week's break after getting their first win, but they are still playing catch up after a draw against Leitrim and a defeat against fellow promotion chasers Down. They sit on score difference above Down and Tipp but rather than look what's on their shoulder, the Oakleafers are looking up, at both Longford and Cork.



Despite not hitting the heights as yet, Derry are favourites to make it two victories in a row against a Louth side who sit bottom of the table with three defeats from three.



Victory is essential for Gallagher and his players, with a second successive promotion still very much the aim.

The Oakleafers will again look to Shane McGuigan for inspiration this weekend, the Slaughtneil man really finding his form of late, scoring 0-14 against Tipperary and Down combined.



McGuigan will be the main danger for Louth who are still hoping to get off the mark, but with Derry's need arguably greater, the two points should stay at Owenbeg. This will be the penultimate game on home soil with difficult trips to Cork and Offaly sandwiching a huge game at home against Longford.



Gallagher's team may be kicking into gear slowly but if promotion is to happen again, they need to find their rhythm over the next few games, with victory over Louth very much a necessity.





Games rescheduled



Meanwhile, Derry’s U20 footballers and senior hurlers were left twiddling their thumbs as both games fell victim to the unsettled weather sweeping the country.



Storm Dennis claimed both the Ulster U20 quarter final between Antrim and Derry and Sunday’s National Hurling League Division 2B fixture between Derry and Kildare.



A number of Ulster Club Football league fixtures were also postponed as a result of the storm, including the all-Derry affair of Greenlough and Banagher.



John McEvoy’s men learned on Saturday that their National Hurling league fixture against Kildare was to be postponed with the forecast looking bleak for the following day.



The re-fixture could clash with Dungiven U21s’ showdown with Enniskillen Gaels in the quarter final of the Ulster U21 football championship, hosted by Antrim club Kickham’s Creggan.



Dungiven’s original fixture with Latton of Monaghan had to be rescheduled after a clash with an Ulster U20 game, and the competition has faced further difficulties after Ramore United’s withdrawal.



That decision forced a redraw for the quarter final stages and further clashes are forecast as the condensation of the calendar causes headaches for tournament organisers.



There was further drama at Dunsilly as Mickey Donnelly’s Derry U20 side were forced to wait until the final hour for confirmation their Ulster quarter final clash with Antrim had succumbed to the elements.



All four Ulster U20 quarter finals were eventually postponed, but the Oakleafers had to wait until within an hour of throw-in before an official announcement was available.



Pitch inspections took place in the morning and again at 12:15pm, but official notice on the Antrim v Derry postponement did not arrive until 1:03pm.



The match has been re-fixed for tomorrow, February 21 at 7:45pm, at the Dub.



The scheduling of the Ulster U20 championship has already come in for some criticism as it has clashed with the knock-out stages of the MacRory and MacLarnon Cup school competitions.



Overlap with the Sigerson Cup and other university competitions has also resulted in the playing pool for counties being pared to the bare bones.



The move has been criticised for aggravating the kind of player welfare issues that it was introduced to combat.