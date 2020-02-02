Contact

Derry pushed all the way to victory in Ruislip

John McEvoy's side secure back to back wins

Derry captain Sean Cassidy in action during his side's win over London in Ruislip. (Pic: Damian Dolan)

Reporter:

Damian Dolan reports from Ruislip

NHL DIVISION 2B (ROUND 2)

Derry..............4-15
London...........2-18

It was a relieved Derry manager John McEvoy who saw his team secure back to back victories on Sunday in Ruislip.

Fourteen points to the good – and good value for their lead – Derry were ultimately baying for the final whistle, with Kevin McMullan’s Exiles pressing for the goal which would have given them the most unlikely of draws.

When Eoghan Cassidy burst clean through to net the visitors’ fourth goal in the 55th minute, Derry led by 4-13 to 1-9. 

Such was their control over the scoreboard, that the Exiles had added just three points since the start of the second-half.

Cassidy’s midfield partner Paul Cleary extended Derry’s lead to a very healthy looking 14 points, and the Oakleafers could begin to contemplate their mouth-watering Round 3 clash with Kildare. 

The early pacesetters will put their unbeaten records on the line at Celtic Park on 16 February. 

DERRY: Sean Kelly; Paddy Kelly, Brian Óg McGilligan, Darragh Cartin; Sean Cassidy, Eamon McGill, Conor Kelly (0-1); Eoghan Cassidy (1-2), Paul Cleary (0-2); Thomas Brady (0-1), Cormac O’Doherty (0-8, 5f), Tiarnán McHugh; Odhrán McKeever (1-0), Alan Grant (1-0), Richie Mullan.

SUBS: Steafan McCloskey (0-1) for R Mullan (23), Sé McGuigan (1-0) for O McKeever (35+1), Seán Ó Caiside for T McHugh (HT), Charlie Gilmore for P Kelly (58), Bliadhan Glass for T Brady (70). 

LONDON: Padraig Buckley; Cillian McSweeney, Ciaran McAuley, Jonathan McCarthy; Leslie Coughlan, Kevin Reid (0-1), Brian Hickey; Damon McMullan (0-1), Dean Corrigan; Kieran Morrissey (1-0), Colin Nelson (0-1), David Nolan (0-10, 5f), Aaron Sheehan (0-1f), Jack Goulding (0-1), Shane Lawless (1-1).

SUBS Luke Slyman for B Hickey (11), Stephen Lohan (0-1) for A Sheehan (45), Padraig Muldoon for C McCauley (54), Oisin Royston (0-1) for D Corrigan (58), Sean Lordan for C McSweeney (59).

REF: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

More coverage and photos in Tuesday's County Derry Post.

