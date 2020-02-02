Derry pushed all the way to victory in Ruislip

Contact
Derry captain Sean Cassidy in action during his side's win over London in Ruislip. (Pic: Damian Dolan)
NHL DIVISION 2B (ROUND 2)
Derry..............4-15
London...........2-18
It was a relieved Derry manager John McEvoy who saw his team secure back to back victories on Sunday in Ruislip.
Fourteen points to the good – and good value for their lead – Derry were ultimately baying for the final whistle, with Kevin McMullan’s Exiles pressing for the goal which would have given them the most unlikely of draws.
When Eoghan Cassidy burst clean through to net the visitors’ fourth goal in the 55th minute, Derry led by 4-13 to 1-9.
Such was their control over the scoreboard, that the Exiles had added just three points since the start of the second-half.
Cassidy’s midfield partner Paul Cleary extended Derry’s lead to a very healthy looking 14 points, and the Oakleafers could begin to contemplate their mouth-watering Round 3 clash with Kildare.
The early pacesetters will put their unbeaten records on the line at Celtic Park on 16 February.
DERRY: Sean Kelly; Paddy Kelly, Brian Óg McGilligan, Darragh Cartin; Sean Cassidy, Eamon McGill, Conor Kelly (0-1); Eoghan Cassidy (1-2), Paul Cleary (0-2); Thomas Brady (0-1), Cormac O’Doherty (0-8, 5f), Tiarnán McHugh; Odhrán McKeever (1-0), Alan Grant (1-0), Richie Mullan.
SUBS: Steafan McCloskey (0-1) for R Mullan (23), Sé McGuigan (1-0) for O McKeever (35+1), Seán Ó Caiside for T McHugh (HT), Charlie Gilmore for P Kelly (58), Bliadhan Glass for T Brady (70).
LONDON: Padraig Buckley; Cillian McSweeney, Ciaran McAuley, Jonathan McCarthy; Leslie Coughlan, Kevin Reid (0-1), Brian Hickey; Damon McMullan (0-1), Dean Corrigan; Kieran Morrissey (1-0), Colin Nelson (0-1), David Nolan (0-10, 5f), Aaron Sheehan (0-1f), Jack Goulding (0-1), Shane Lawless (1-1).
SUBS Luke Slyman for B Hickey (11), Stephen Lohan (0-1) for A Sheehan (45), Padraig Muldoon for C McCauley (54), Oisin Royston (0-1) for D Corrigan (58), Sean Lordan for C McSweeney (59).
REF: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).
More coverage and photos in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
ALSO - Derry see off Down to land opening win. Click here...
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor Michaela Boyle receives cheque for £5,000 for charities from Catherine Spangler and Michael Carlin, Millennium Forum. The monies were raised from theatre-goers. (Photo: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.