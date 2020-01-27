Ulster GAA team up with Ulster Independent Clinic to offer referee health checks

Contact
Ulster GAA teamed up with the Ulster Independent Clinic recently to provide its Provincial Referee’s Panel with comprehensive health checks for the season ahead.
The aim of the initiative was to provide referees with a valuable indication of their current health and provide information on how to maintain fitness and wellbeing, taking into account factors such as diet, exercise and hereditary health conditions. As part of the process, over 30 referees received an ECG (electrocardiogram) which records the rhythm and electrical activity of the heart.
Highlighting the benefits of this programme, Ulster GAA President Oliver Galligan stated:
“The health and wellbeing of all our members is important and we continue to promote healthy living and lifestyles to our membership, especially our players and officials.
“The focus of our games is usually on our players and teams but the man in the middle is a very important factor in allowing our games to flow. Just as our players require high levels of fitness, so too do our referees, especially those who oversee Provincial competitions.
“This initiative provides our Provincial panel of referees, from all nine counties, the opportunity to receive a full health check at no cost to them. We are delighted to have the Ulster Independent Clinic conducting these much-needed health checks at the start of our busy season.”
