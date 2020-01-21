Contact

The County Derry Post / www.DerryNow.com GAA team of the week

The players who stood out from games played this week

REVEALED: County Derry Post / www.DerryNow.com team GAA team of the week

Céat McEldowney in action for Maghera against St Louis. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

It was a busy week of action on the school front.  From the performances across the games, here is our team of the week.

Zak Scullion (St Patrick's Maghera) – The netminder was powerless to prevent Omagh's Daniel Fullerton scoring a hat-trick but he made made saves to prevent two further goals.

Abi McNeill (St Patrick's Maghera) – Ran herself to a standstill in Maghera's quest to win the Ulster camogie title and was involved in some of their counter-attacks.

Shane McElhinney (Cathair Dhoire) – Went up against Sean Jones and enjoyed a terrific battle with him, keeping him to a point from play

Eoghan Gormley (Loreto Coleraine) – Played in a two man full-back line against Castlewellan but his interceptions and tackling helped Loreto to victory.

Johnny McErlain (St Mary's Magherafelt) – Scores were at a premium in Breffni Park but McErlain kicked one to help St Mary's into the next round of the MacRory. They missed him when he was in the sin-bin.

Céat McEldowney (St Patrick's Maghera) – The joint captain led by example as Maghera collected their 17th Ulster camogie title.  Landed a free in the middle of her side's comeback.

Odhrán McLarnon (Loreto Coleraine) – Lined out in attack but spent a lot of time tucked behind midfield picking up ball and spraying passes.  Never wasted a ball.

Bronagh McCullagh (St Patrick's Maghera) – A tremendous display of energy and workrate. It was her second-half point that signaled Maghera's comeback.

Kosta Papachristopoulos (Loreto Coleraine) – The big midfielder competed well for kick-outs, stopped runners and was involved in two goals.

Clare Gunning (St Patrick's Maghera) – She scored 1-2 in Maghera's Ulster win and all three scores were vital.  Her second point forced extra-time and her goal put them in the driving seat.

Darragh Wade (St Pius Magherafelt) – Wade notched 1-5, with all but one coming from play, in their extra-time defeat by Castleblayney.

Aoife Doyle (St Colm's Draperstown) – St Colm's came up against a teak, tough Newry defence but 2-4 from Aoife Doyle shot St Colm's to the final. Edges out Maghera's Sean Kearney.

Dara Mooney (Loreto Coleraine) – He was here, there and everywhere in Loreto's attack. He converted two frees when Castlewellan had them under the cosh.

Conor McAteer (St Pius Magherafelt) – McAteer cemented his recent all-star award with a fine display, which including a 10 point tally against Castleblayney.

Cahir Higgins (St Patrick's Maghera) – Higgins scored two goals in a minute as Maghera almost salvaged a win from the jaws of defeat against Omagh.  Gets the nod ahead of Lorcan McMullen.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


