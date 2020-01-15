St Colm's Draperstown see off Our Lady's Newry to book final spot

SENIOR C CAMOGIE SEMI-FINAL

St Colm's Draperstown are into another final after their senior camogs defeated Our Lady's Newry at MUSA in a hard fought semi-final on Wednesday.

The Derry side now face Sacred Heart Newry in the decider this weekend, with date, time and venue to be confirmed.

- ALSO St Colm's see off St Killian's to lift junior title