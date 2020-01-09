Gleann na Ró's eye for goal catapults them to Ulster glory

ULSTER SENIOR D FINAL (SCAITH RÓISÍN MHIC MHÁNAIS)

Gleann na Ró (Dungiven/Limavady)....7-1

Dean Maguirc Carrickmore................1-5

Four goals from Keeley Ní Bhrolcháin shot Gleann na Ró to an Ulster title in perfect conditions at Ballinascreen on Thursday afternoon.

In the 12th minute Cliodhna Ní Mhianáin's shot was parried by the Carrickmore 'keeper but when their defence failed to fill clear their lines, Keeley slotted to the net.

Carrickmore battled hard all through the opening half, but, on different occassions, goalkeeper Rioghnach Nic Ainmhire and Cáitlín Ní Chearnaigh shut the door.

With five minutes to the break, the game changed. Caitlin Cassidy's shot went all the way to the corner of the net, followed by a Saoirse Nic Iomaire goal after 'keeper Devine saved an initial effort from Seana McLaughlin.

The Derry girls led (3-1 to 0-4) at half-time but in a scoreless third quarter, 'The Dean' were unable to get the scores that could've got them into the game, despite the tireless efforts of impressive midfielder Meaghan Clarke.

Seana McLaughlin's shot went all the way to the net to break Carrickmore's resole, with Keeley Ní Bhrolcháin's three goals sealing the victory.

Full details and photos in next week's County Derry Post.