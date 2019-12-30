Derry GAA Club Notes

LISSAN

LOTTO: 23/12/19 Numbers drawn : 3-13-14-22. Jackpot not won. £100 christmas bonus match 3 winner: Michelle O'Hagan. Jackpot now £3500

GYM: Contact 07925207070 if you would like to join or to discuss the various membership options.

Circuits class in gym on Monday evening at 6.30.

UNDERAGE: Underage indoor football training:

U14/16 girls on Monday evening at 7.30 in gym, U14 Boys in Moneymore Recreation Centre on Wednesday at 8.00.

U8/ 10 boys and girls in Moneymore Recreation Centre on Friday at 7.00.

New players are more than welcome to come and join in to all age groups.

CONDOLENCES :The Committee and members of St Michael’s GAC Lissan deeply regret the death of Kathleen McGreevey, wife of Joe, former Club Secretary and Referee. We extend our deepest sympathy to family members Tony, Bernie and Conor. Also to her brothers, sister and entire family circle. May she rest in peace.

NEW YEAR WISHES : We would like to wish all our members , players & all associated with our club , a very Happy new year.

DESERTMARTIN

LOTTO: Numbers 8-15-16-18 £50 winner J J Ryan Carncose. Jackpot £1,350. The next lotto draw will take place on Monday 6th January.

CONDOLENCES: The club offers its deepest sympathy to the family of Patricia McSwiggan who passed away last week. Patricia was the club's Irish Dance teacher for many years and was well known and respected throughout the Irish Dance community. She was also the wife of our former Chairman, Anthony McSwiggan.

We also extend our sincere condolences to the McGreevy family of Lissan on the death of Kathleen, mother to club member Bernie McGuckin, mother-in-law to member Christy McGuckin and grandmother to playing members Gavin McGreevy and the McGuckin brothers, Cormac, Enda and Ronan.

FOREGLEN

EVENTS: On Sunday afternoon the married an singles men took to the pitch for their charity match in aid of simon community. This is a charity which does endless work to help the homeless, in which we think are needed more than ever at this time of year, around Christmas.

The game started off slow, allowing the married men a chance to get up to pace. A few late tackles went in as-well, some of the married men reeling back the years. Although the young single men battled hard to grab a draw at half time. In the second half, the single men up’ed the tempo, and the married mens legs ran short. A few goals in a short space of time hindered the older married mens chance of getting a result, but to be fair, along with putting on a few extra men at times, they pulled back a couple of goals, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough for them, the singles men took the title and bragging rights for the first ‘singles vs married men’ game.

Thanks to everyone who took part, a special word of thanks to Kieran Brolly for refereeing the game.

Their was just over £1000 raised on the day for a very worth wile charity, so thank-you to every1 for their generosity as always.

CASTLEDAWSON

LOTTO - Numbers drawn in the Club Lotto on Monday 23rd December were 3,-6-13-1. Jackpot £1000 not won. The two £25 lucky dips went to Paudi Devlin and Conor McKenna.

Additional Christmas prizes Caoimhe McCoy, Liam Craig, Justine McKenna, Paul Gribbin, Maurice Diamond and Chloe Doherty. Next week’s Jackpot £1100.

Anybody not currently playing our weekly Lotto and who wishes to participate contact Brendan Keenan (M: 07810871370) Thanks to all who support this important club fundraiser.

CLUB MEETING - First meeting of 2020 for the new Executive Committee takes place on Wednesday 8th January. Official Committee photograph to be taken on that night so all members are asked to attend, if unable please contact Philip! Congratulations to Assistant Treasurer Brendan Keenan who recently achieved a Hole in One at the par 3 17 th on the Moyola Course, Brendan’s second of 2019.

YOUTH - Thanks extended to all those who has contacted Youth Officer Martin McConnell in relation to youth management next year. A meeting will take place next week. Please keep a watch on club Facebook for the venue and date.

ANNUAL PRESENTATION NIGHT - To close the book on season 2019 the celebration and presentation night will be held in the Old Thatch Inn on Saturday 1 st February with buffet supper and live music, further details in the next report. Asking all senior players in football and camogie and non-playing members to note this date in their diaries, pass the word to their friends, book the tickets when they become available and come along for a good night out with family and friends.

SPONSORS: We thank our sponsors who continue to support us each year, their help is greatly appreciated. Any new businesses who wish to purchase a pitch side advertisement please contact Brendan Keenan (M: 07810871370) for payment details; plans are now being put in place for the 2020 season and beyond.

CLUB FACILITIES - Notice to all members and friends who use the club pavilion, the hall will remain closed until Sunday 5th January to allow for necessary maintenance work. Members who have borrowed club tables and chairs for home use over the festive period must book them back in with the Caretaker by the end of the week latest, contact Paddy on (M: 07752368784) to arrange delivery and sign in.

SCÓR: Scór is a GAA competition that combines all the colour and rivalry of Gaelic Games with the social/fun element of Ireland's traditional past-times; there are eight events/disciplines in Scór Sinsir that cover all aspects of Irish culture. With the Derry competition set for mid-February club Cultural Officer Paul Gribbin is asking those interested in representing the club to contact him sooner rather than later so as a group meeting can be arranged to confirm the entries;, we have an abundance of talent in music, song and dance within our community and we hope to enter as many disciplines as possible and showcase it in this competition, but we need help.

NEWS ITEMS: Anyone with news or match reports for the weekly club notes please email them to seancushley@hotmail.com on or before 6pm Sunday evenings, little bits and pieces of Community news that may not relate to club activities but might be of interest are always welcome. Keep in touch with all that is happening in and around the club more regular basis by visiting our Facebook page.

The Committee wish all our club members and friends a Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year for 2020.

ARDMORE

LOTTO: Week 52 numbers were 4-16-19. The Jackpot was not won and £50 was won by Bim McGowan. Next week the jackpot is £200. We Wish all our members and supporters a very Happy New Year.

BALLERIN

Athbhliain Faoi Mhaise duit ó Baile Iarainn Na Sairsealaigh CLG: Happy New Year to all from Ballerin Sarsfields GAC. Thanks to all who made it a solid year in our football, camogie, ladies football, hurling, language, traditional music and dancing. Our new sports hall work is advancing well and thanks to all the volunteers who have been helping out. Best wishes to all our teams in the coming season

GOOD LUCK: To the Eoghan Rua and Slaughtneil hurlers in their All Ireland semi finals this weekend.

LOTTO:Results from Sunday 22nd December. Numbers drawn 8, 16, 21 and 30.Jackpot one still £10,000. £50 winner Dominic Magee Cushendun.

Results from Sunday 29th December. Jackpot still £10,000. Numbers drawn 15, 22, 29 & 30. £50 winner Ann McCready Swatragh.

FAUGHANVALE

LOTTO: Weekend lotto numbers were 15, 25, 26, 27 . No Jackpot winner. The £50 draw winner was Thomas Mailey. Jackpot now stands at £625.00. Lotto tickets can be also purchased online and in Headmasters barbers in Eglinton aswell as Dolans Barbers, The Longfield Inn, Dessie Chippy, The Rising Sun or any committee member.

TRAINING: U6 (P1 and P2 ) primary programme is finished now until the new year.

U8 winter training

P3/P4 girls and boys finished now until the new year.

AGM: Sunday 5th January 2020 at 3.00pm sharp. See below the list of executive positions that are up for nominations. All nominations and motions to be submitted to our club secretary Liz Feeny, email Liz on feeney366@btinternet.com or text message on 07716 614997 before Friday 3rd January 2020.

President, Vice President, Chairperson, Vice chairperson, Secretary, Assistant secretary, Treasurer, Assistant treasurer, PRO, Fundraising officer, Development officer, Youth officer, Child protection officer, Registrar, Health and well-being officer, Coaching and games officer, Irish cultural officer.

All current and new members are welcome and urged to attend. This is your club please make sure your contribution is maximized for the benefit of the club.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone in our parish of Faughanvale a very happy healthy and prosperous new year ahead. Thanks for your continued support. Bliain nua shona.