Lumen Christi hit nine goals to qualify for UIster final

Second-half scoring power makes the difference

Lumen Christi U14.5 squad

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

NANNERY CUP SEMI-FINAL
U14.5 'E' Football

Lumen Christi 9-12
St Aidan's Derrylin 3-7

Lumen Christi have qualified for the final of the Nannery Cup after Monday's win over Fermanagh side St Aidan's Derrylin.

After a competitive first-half, the Derry side pulled away in the second-half.

Lumen play the winners of Friday clash between St Josephs Coalisland and Inver College Carrickmacross in the final.

Lumen Christi Squad:

Ryan Lundy (Claudy), Daniel McLaughlin (Claudy), Eoghan Donnelly (Claudy), James Conlon (Faughanvale), Ronan Lynch (Faughanvale), Ben McCauley (Faughanvale), Matthew McCormick (Faughanvale), Keelan Kilkey (Faughanvale), Niall Brolly (Banagher), Chris McCullagh (Banagher), Tomas O`Boyle (Ardmore), Conor Dooher (Clan Na Gael), Flionn McLaughlin (Doire Trasna), Joshua Doherty (Doire Trasna), Lorcan Doherty (Doire Trasna), Anshul Bhengra (Doire Trasna), Oisin Barr (Doire Colmcille), Fionn Duffy (Doire Colmcille), Mark Chester (Steelstown), Evan O'Neill (Steelstown), Donnachad Roarty (Steelstown), Cathal Deery (Steelstown), Ronan Mooney (Steelstown), Cal O`Reilly (Steelstown), Eoin Canavan (Steelstown), Patrick Lynch (Steelstown), Corey McGuiness (Steelstown), Cillian Doherty (Steelstown), Odhran Campbell (Steelstown), Adam Devine (Steelstown), Luke Harkin (Steelstown), Tony Gallagher (Steelstown), Ronan Canavan (Steelstown), Eoghain Campbell, Lochlainn Jennings, Marco Logue, Rahul Shah, Lorcan Schlindwein.

