Ulster Schools' GAA fixture update

If you want to have your school fixtures added here email sport@derrypost.com
Monday, December 2
Nannery Cup Semi-Final (Garvaghy 11.15)
U14.5 'E' Football
Lumen Chrisiti v St Aidan's Derrylin
Leonard Cup Final (Ahoghill 2.00)
U15.5 'A' Hurling
St Patrick's Maghera v St Louis Ballymena
Tuesday, December 3
Sciath Loch an Iúir Final (12noon Woodlands 3G Belfast)
U14.5 'B' Football
Loreto Coleraine v St Paul's Bessbrook
MacRory Cup (2.00 Banagher)
U18.5 'A' Football
St Patrick's Maghera v St Eunan's Letterkenny
Thursday, December 5
Pat King Cup Quarter-Final (12noon MUSA)
U16.5 'D' Football
St Patrick's and St Brigid's Claudy v St. Aidan’s Cootehill
Friday, December 6
McLarnon Cup
U18.5 'B' Football
St Columb's Derry v St Pius Magherafelt (Venue TBC)
Wednesday, December 11
Arthurs Cup Final (8.00 MUSA)
U16.5 'C' Football
St Colm's Draperstown v St Ciaran's Ballygawley
