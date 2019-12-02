Contact

Ulster Schools' GAA fixture update

Games involving Derry schools for week commencing Monday, December 2

Ulster Schools' GAA fixture update

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Keep updated with Derry schools' GAA action.

If you want to have your school fixtures added here email sport@derrypost.com 

Monday, December 2

Nannery Cup Semi-Final (Garvaghy 11.15)
U14.5 'E' Football
Lumen Chrisiti  v St Aidan's Derrylin

Leonard Cup Final (Ahoghill 2.00)
U15.5 'A' Hurling
St Patrick's Maghera v St Louis Ballymena

Tuesday, December 3

Sciath Loch an Iúir Final (12noon Woodlands 3G Belfast)
U14.5 'B' Football
Loreto Coleraine v St Paul's Bessbrook

MacRory Cup (2.00 Banagher)
U18.5 'A' Football
St Patrick's Maghera v St Eunan's Letterkenny

Thursday, December 5

Pat King Cup Quarter-Final (12noon MUSA)
U16.5 'D' Football
St Patrick's and St Brigid's Claudy v St. Aidan’s Cootehill

Friday, December 6

McLarnon Cup
U18.5 'B' Football
St Columb's Derry v St Pius Magherafelt (Venue TBC)

Wednesday, December 11

Arthurs Cup Final (8.00 MUSA)
U16.5 'C' Football
St Colm's Draperstown v St Ciaran's Ballygawley

