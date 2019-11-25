Derry select U14 ladies squad for 2020 season

The 2020 Derry U14 Squad has been selected by the reappointed U14 Manager Pascal Doyle and his management team. From a registration of 137 girls for the development programme and trials, a squad of 40 girls has been selected

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.



Read more from Derry Now.