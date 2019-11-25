Contact

Derry select U14 ladies squad for 2020 season

40 strong panel selected

The Derry U14 Ladies squad

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The 2020 Derry U14 Squad has been selected by the reappointed U14 Manager Pascal Doyle and his management team. From a registration of 137 girls for the development programme and trials, a squad of 40 girls has been selected

Ballerin - Aine McAllister, Ellie McAfee, Emer Munro, Kate McGilligan, Rhianna Doherty.

Ballinascreen - Eva Quinn, Maddie McIvor, Natalie McKenna, Shannon McCorriston, Shona Fullerton.

Ballymaguigan - Duvessa Quinn, Hanna McEldowney.

Claudy - Anna Mallon, Emily Boyd.

Desertmartin - Ava Bradley, Hannah Scullion, Orla Martin.

Doire Colmcille - Niamh Casey, Teagan McAdams.

Dungiven - Kaci Deery, Kayleigh Carlin.

Glen - Barbara Falkyte.

Lavey - Carla Collins, Emily Harris.

Limavady - Amiee Cutmore, Farin Mullan.

Lissan - Grace Loughran, Sara Loughran.

Magherafelt - Anna Donnelly, Aoife Gormley Cara Lee, Katie Watson, Leah Brewster, Lily Hurl, Mia Slevin, Niamh O'Donnell.

Slaughtmanus - Roisin Watson.

Steelstown - Caitlin McCafferty, Ellie Williams, Freya O'Kane

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


