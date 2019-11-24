Coleraine ease to All-Ireland semi-finals

Contact
Coleraine talisman Sean Leo McGoldrick. (Pic: Jim Dunne)
As expected, Ulster junior champions Coleraine negotiated Sunday's All-Ireland junior hurling quarter final, seeing off British champions John Mitchell's 3-19 to 0-7 at Celtic Park.
A third minute Sean Leo McGoldrick free went all the way to the net. Ruairi Mooney added the second goal as Brendan McNicholl's side eased into a commanding lead against a Mitchell's side reduced to 14 men.
Mooney hit the net, late on, on to cement victory and take Coleraine to the semi-finals after Christmas.
They won the Ulster title four years ago, they went all the way to the All-Ireland final, where they lost to Glenmore.
Full coverage in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry tenor, George, Hutton, the headline act at a “Night of Celebration and Son” being held in the Ulster Hall in February
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.