Coleraine ease to All-Ireland semi-finals

As expected, Ulster junior champions Coleraine negotiated Sunday's All-Ireland junior hurling quarter final, seeing off British champions John Mitchell's 3-19 to 0-7 at Celtic Park.

A third minute Sean Leo McGoldrick free went all the way to the net. Ruairi Mooney added the second goal as Brendan McNicholl's side eased into a commanding lead against a Mitchell's side reduced to 14 men.

Mooney hit the net, late on, on to cement victory and take Coleraine to the semi-finals after Christmas.

They won the Ulster title four years ago, they went all the way to the All-Ireland final, where they lost to Glenmore.

Full coverage in Tuesday's County Derry Post.