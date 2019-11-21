Dates finalised for Ulster minor tournament at St Paul's

Contact
Derry minor champions 2019 - Lavey. (Pic: Mary K Burke - www.marykburke.com)
Lavey will face Cavan champions Drumloman Gaels, an amalgamation team, when the St Paul’s minor tournament kicks off next month.
The Erin's Own men lost last year's county final to Bellaghy, who went all the way last season to lift the Ulster title in Belfast on New Year's Day.
This season they saw off Glenullin, Magherafelt and Dungiven, before beating Glen in the decider to clinch a first minor title in 35 years.
Their minor manager has since been appointed as the new Lavey senior manager for the 2020 season.
Preliminary round - Sat, Dec 7– 3pm at Coláiste Feirste
Silverbridge Harps (Armagh) v Termon (Donegal)
Quarter Finals
Sat, Dec 7 – 12 noon at St Paul’s
Kilcoo (Down) v St Marys Killyclogher (Tyrone)
Sat, Dec 14 – 4pm at Coláiste Feirste
Erin’s Own Lavey (Derry) v Drumloman Gaels (Cavan)
Sunday Dec, 15
1pm at St Paul’s
Enniskillen Gaels (Fermanagh) v Erin’s Own Cargin (Antrim)
4pm at Coláiste Feirste
Emyvale (Monaghan) v Preliminary winners
The semi-finals will be played on Sunday, December 22 and Thursday, December 26 with the final again fixed for New Years Day.
