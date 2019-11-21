Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Next game always the toughest for Coleraine hurling boss

McNicholl keeps his side grounded ahead of All-Ireland quarter-final

This was our All-Ireland final because if we’d been beaten, there would be no All-Irelandfinal: McNicholl

Coleraine manager Brendan McNicholl. (Pic: John McIlwaine)

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Coleraine face British Champions John Mitchell's of Birmingham in Sunday's All-Ireland junior hurling quarter-final at Celtic Park (1.00) after last weekend being crowned Ulster champions for a second time.

Manager Brendan McNicholl insists his side have never looked beyond the next game as they aim to exorcise the ghosts of their 2016 All-Ireland Final defeat and paid tribute to Newry Shamrocks who proved their toughest task to date.

“It’s hard luck to Newry Shamrocks, they gave us a good hard, tough game. They came through the tougher section of the draw and were better prepared than we were from our games.”

Though the Derry champions had six different scorers, McNicholl rightfully praised the outstanding Sean Leo McGoldrick.
“Sean Leo is something else. He’s not just scoring points from right in front of goal, he’s scoring from all angles and from both sides.”

Dara Mooney sealed the victory with his late goal and while his manager was pleased to see the ball hit the net, he insists that points remain the priority.

“Goals win games, but we had talked about it– if we need a goal, we’ve a plan. We haven’t had to put that plan in action but we’ll take it when it comes.”

There is a sense of unfinished business in the Eoghan Rua camp McNicholl will keep his squad grounded.

“We felt we left a final behind in Dublin. It’s in the back of our mind, although we’ll never take a game for granted. We’ll treat the English champions with the same respect and hopefully we come out on the right side.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie