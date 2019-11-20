St Columb's advance to Ulster Schools' Arthurs Cup semi-final

A free-scoring display from St Columb's Derry saw them qualify for the semi-finals of the Arthurs Cup (Ulster U16.5 C football) after Tuesday's victory over Ballyshannon.

St Columb's players stood arm in arm before yesterday in memory of Slaughtmanus teenager and U6 student Oran Boyd during a minute silence before the game. The teenager passed away last week after a long battle with illness and is due to be buried on Friday.

Goals from Orán O'Kane (2), Caolan Hargan (2), Aidan McLaughlin and Ruairi Cutliffe all found the net in a 6-13 to 3-7 win.

They now face St Ciaran's Ballygawley in the semi-final. On the other side of the draw, there is a Derry versus Tyrone theme with St Colm's Draperstown due to play their rivals Dean Maguirc Carrickmore for a place in the decider.