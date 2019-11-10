Slaughtneil power their way to a third Ulster hurling title

Contact
Slaughtneil's squad pictured before Sunday's game with Dunloy.
ULSTER CLUB SHC FINAL 2019
Slaughtneil 1-15
Dunloy 0-10
Slaughtneil powered their way to a third Ulster hurling title after victory over Dunloy at Páirc Esler on Sunday.
It capped off a double, with their camogs defeating Loughgiel in the curtain-raiser in front of an attendance of 4,984.
The Emmet's hit nine first-half wides but went in at the break ahead, 0-8 to 0-6.
Ryan Elliott made a brilliant sixth minute intervention when he denied Brendan Rogers with a full-length save.
It was point for point but after 17 minutes Slaughtneil goalkeeper Oisin O'Doherty turned a Ronan Molloy shot onto the post and seconds later Rogers levelled the game at 0-3 each.
The impressive Rogers, Jerome McGuigan and skipper Chrissy McKaigue put Slaughtneil into a deserved four point lead.
Conal Cunning and Ronan Molloy pegged back scores to set-up a grandstand second-half.
Cunning hit two early second-half wides as Slaughtneil regained control of the game and always held Dunloy at arm's length.
Keelan Molloy came into the game with 1-13 from play but was held scoreless by Shane McGuigan, while Slaughtneil had nine different scorers.
Nigel Elliott was sent off on a second-booking and it allowed Gerard Bradley to control the game in his sweeper role.
A Cormac O'Doherty penalty put Michael McShane's men 1-11 to 0-8 after 49 minutes.
Dunloy staged a comeback but there was no stopping the Emmet's who play the Leinster champions in the All-Ireland series.
Full coverage in Tuesday's County Derry Post.
