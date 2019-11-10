Slaughtneil power their way to a third Ulster hurling title

ULSTER CLUB SHC FINAL 2019

Slaughtneil 1-15

Dunloy 0-10

Slaughtneil powered their way to a third Ulster hurling title after victory over Dunloy at Páirc Esler on Sunday.

It capped off a double, with their camogs defeating Loughgiel in the curtain-raiser in front of an attendance of 4,984.

The Emmet's hit nine first-half wides but went in at the break ahead, 0-8 to 0-6.

Ryan Elliott made a brilliant sixth minute intervention when he denied Brendan Rogers with a full-length save.

It was point for point but after 17 minutes Slaughtneil goalkeeper Oisin O'Doherty turned a Ronan Molloy shot onto the post and seconds later Rogers levelled the game at 0-3 each.

The impressive Rogers, Jerome McGuigan and skipper Chrissy McKaigue put Slaughtneil into a deserved four point lead.

Conal Cunning and Ronan Molloy pegged back scores to set-up a grandstand second-half.

Cunning hit two early second-half wides as Slaughtneil regained control of the game and always held Dunloy at arm's length.

Keelan Molloy came into the game with 1-13 from play but was held scoreless by Shane McGuigan, while Slaughtneil had nine different scorers.

Nigel Elliott was sent off on a second-booking and it allowed Gerard Bradley to control the game in his sweeper role.

A Cormac O'Doherty penalty put Michael McShane's men 1-11 to 0-8 after 49 minutes.

Dunloy staged a comeback but there was no stopping the Emmet's who play the Leinster champions in the All-Ireland series.

Full coverage in Tuesday's County Derry Post.