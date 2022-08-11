Derry Greyhounds: A look back at the first Brandywell racing night in 1932!

Greyhound Racing at the Brandywell celebrated its 90th anniversary recently with the popularity of the sport continuing to grow.

Through World War 2, through The Troubles, through Derry City’s Irish League expulsion, greyhound racing has always survived from generation to generation and family to family.

Ever since 1932, greyhound racing has been a part of the Brandywell, with generations of families sharing their love of a sport which has brought so many great memories down the years.

The sport is etched in the city’s history and today Derry Now looks back on the build up to the first ever race meeting at the Brandywell, and all the excitement around it.

From the Derry Journal, Wednesday morning, July 20, 1932 – Page 2

BRANDYWELL TRIALS

The first public trials were held in the Brandywell on Monday evening, before a large and representative gathering of spectators.

Except for some trouble with the ‘hare’, while the racing was in progress. The machinery gave entire satisfaction. In shape the track somewhat resembles Celtic Park in Derry, but the starting boxes and general arrangements are different.

The kennels. Machinery and starting boxes are most up-to-date, and a very efficient staff of officials is employed.

From the Derry Journal, Monday morning, July 25, 1932, Page 2

THE BRANDYWELL

The increasing popularity of the trials at Brandywell was evidenced on Friday evening, when practically all the sportsmen and dig owners patronized the track.

Some excellent trials were witnessed, and many popular dogs seen in action. Outstanding among the successful dig owners was the Marlboro’ Kennels, which produced no less than four winners – Cardo, fistful, Galty View and Silver Heather. The track, with its two long straights, is particularly suited to dogs such as these, enabling them to get into their stride before the corners are reached.

The last meeting at the old Brandywell track back in 2016. Pic by Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

Another popular winner was Gard Noble, which won its trial, a sprint – without being challenged. The same can be said of Cardi, Fistfull and Galty View, all of which were winners from the opening of the traps.

The trials continue during the beginning of the week, and it is probable that the first meeting, which is being eagerly looked forward to, will take place towards the end of the week.

A very popular diversion between the races is the music, which takes the form of a radio pick-up, and which includes both old-time and modern music.

From the Derry Journal, Wednesday Morning, July 27, 1932, Page 2

Derry City Greyhound Racing Company – Meeting on Friday

OFFICIALLY SANCTIONED!

The first official meeting of the Derry City Greyhound Racing Company has been definitely arranged for Friday night. It was the intention of the company to have their official opening on Monday last, but they were unable to proceed without the sanction of the Irish Coursing Club, which they received yesterday by telegram.

It is expected that the first programme will consist of six first-class races, some of which will include not alone Derry’s fastest dogs of the North-West. The entire programme will appear in our issue on Friday.

Trials will continue tonight as usual and the management are still open to receive entries for Friday’s card until 10 o’clock tonight.

The First Hurdle Trial

The first trial over the hurdles was witnessed on Monday evening, and, strange to relate, there was not one fall or mishap.

Old Dagger, the favourite, and evidently a veteran over the hurdles, won from the opening of the traps from Lawless and Faughan Boy.

In the flat racing, the Marlboro’ Kennels were represented by Cardo and Silver Heather, and both were easy winners, especially Cardo. Silver Heather was troubled slightly with Cartoon Hero, but on reaching the back straight, took the lead and won unchallenged.

Another popular winner, although not a favourite, was Inch Island, which won from The Drover, Heavenly Boy etc, etc.

Heavenly Boy, afterwards, won a trial from The Drover, Melmount, Sloe, etc.

From the Derry Journal, Friday Morning, July 29, 1932, Page 2

BRANDYWELL TRACK – TONIGHT'S MEETING!

The first meeting held in Derry under the Irish Coursing Club rules takes place tonight, when one of the finest-graded and most interesting programmes witnessed in Derry will be presented. A description of the track is now unnecessary, as practically every sportsman in the North-West has visited it at least once during the trials, and all are loud in their praise of its suitability and the up-to-date manner in which everything has been carried out. Every detail has been carefully considered and every advantage made use of.

Considering the experienced and efficient band of officials, nothing less might be expected. All are well-known, not alone to greyhound racing goers, but in every sporting circle in the North of Ireland.

The manager and time-keeper is Mr. John Mullan; Irish Coursing Club steward, Alderman P. Meenan; hon judge, MR. J. E Stevenson, Strabane; starter, Mr. Charles Mullan; veterinary surgeon, Mr. J. Bradley M.R.C.V.P; secretary, Mr. T.A Barrett; stewards, Messrs, W. McCafferty, J. Smith, T. Morrison, D. Henderson and Cat. S. Marks.

The Programme

Doubtless there is quite likely to be some surprising results in the first or second meetings, but those who have attended the public trials should be in a position to know the form.

The times of the trials are available, but it would only create confusion to use them yet, as the track was in much better racing order on the last few evenings than it was a week ago, when the grass was somewhat long. However, the form of some of the digs on other tracks will be helpful.

The grading has been cut so fine that every dog in each race holds an undoubted chance.

First race – 515 yards – Brandywell Stakes

Mr. Doherty’s NELSON GIRL

Mr. Gibbon’s MISS SHAKESPEARE

Mr. McKinney’s RUFUS O’MALLEY III

Mr. Cassidy’s GOLDEN GRACE

Mr. Nash’s PORT GLENONE

Mr. Lynch’s EMERSON SWIFT

Mr. Henderson’s MARTKET ST. MAN

Glancing at this race, nelson Girl looks likely, when it is remembered that it won a race from most of this field in a trial. Golden Grace however, was rather unlucky. Port Glenone is much faster than either of these dogs, but does not always prove reliable. Rufus O’Malley and Miss Shakespeare must also be reckoned with, but Golden Grace looks best.

2nd Race – 355yards – DONEGAL STAKES

Mr. Cassidy’s LACCA BEAUTY

Mr. Mullan’s HALF SLEWED

Mr. Walsh’s CASHEILLY

Mr. Meenan’s GARDE NOBLE

Mr. McGarrigle’s MISS BARGE

Mr. O’Neill’s BEACON GIFT

This is a fairly fast sprint, and Garde Noble appears to hold an excellent chance. It possesses the assets of being a fast starter and a skilled cornerer. Miss Barge possesses the same assets, but does not appear to be quite so fast. Lacca Beauty is fast but unreliable. Half Slewed is not near so fast a dog as it was the last two seasons. Therefore, Garde Noble should be the safest investment.

3rd Race – 515 yards – INISHOWEN STAKES

Mr. Irwin’s MOUNTAIN MEG

Mr. Duddy’s SILVER HEATHER

Mr. Henderson’s HEAVY STRIDE

Mr. Mullan’s ROE TIME

Mr. McDonagh’s DUKE STREET BOY

Mr. McLaughlin’s WILD INISHOWN

Mr. O’Hagan’s MORNING DRWAM.

Duke Steet Boy’s strong finishing should enable it to win here although it has nothing to spare with Wild Inishowen or Heavy Stride in the race.

4th Race – 355 yards – FOYLE STAKES

Messrs McLaughlin and Duddy’s GALTY VIEW

Mrs. McAleer’s MELMOUNT FIDDLE

Mr. McDaid’s WAMPAGE

Mr. McHenry’s NONE GO BY

Mr. Quigley’s CHEERFUL KATIE

Mr. McCann’s MOUNTAIN CORAL

Mr. Duddy’s FIST FULL.

This is a first-class sprint and taking its performance at Omagh on Wednesday into account, Wampage should be the best bet on the card. It is learned that Galty View injured its foot in its last race, so it is probable that its substitute – FIST FULL- will be called upon.

The fact that it finished fifth to Wampage at Omagh should leave it out of the reckoning. Mountain Coral is a fast dog but a slow starter and a wide cornerer. Melmount Fiddle just beat Galty View on the line last week, but was also an easy winner from Fust Full at Omagh some time ago.

The race appears to eb between Wampage, Melmount Fiddle and Cheerful Katie. The last mentioned did a fast trial. Wampage cornered much better in a private trial than it did last week. On form it should be the best investment on the card.

5th Race – 515 yards – DERRY STAKES

Mr. Stevenson’s STEAM BUFFER

Mr. McGarrigle’s BILL’S FANCY

Mr. Harkin’s CARTOON HERO

Mr. Nash’s BASHFUL BINGO

Mr. Cunning’s LORD RONALD

Mr. McLaughlin’s LAWFUL DAMSEL

Mr. Meehan’s INCHANEY BOY

Over this distance, Lord Ronald should be able to win, although cartoon Hero will likely lead the field for some distance. Bashful Bingo has the experience, but apparently does not possess the speed to win here.

6th Race – 515 yards – MYROE STAKES

Mr. Hegarty’s ELAGHBEG BOY

Mr. Gallagher’s LORE LAW BOY

Mr. Lynch’s TOO PARTICULAR

Mr. Byrne’s BURNGARNITT

Mrs. Knox’s TROMARTY LAD

Mr. McGuinness’s SEARLE MAID

Mr. Ashenhurst’s ALLIES RETREAT

On its last week’s trial Too Particular cannot be relied on too much. Lomarty Lad does not appear to show last year’s form. Burngarnitt appears the safest backing.

SELECTIONS

GOLDEN GRACE. Danger - Nelson Girl.

GARDE NOBLE. Danger - Bessie’s Choice.

DUKE STREET BOY. Danger- Heavy Stride.

WAMPAGE. Danger – Melmount Fiddle.

LORD RONALD. Danger – Cartoon Hero.

BURNGARNITT. Danger – Tromarty Lad.

From the Derry Journal, Monday Morning, August 1, 1932, Page 2

WAMPAGE AN EASY WINNER!

The increasing popularity of greyhound racing in Derry City and the North-West was again evidenced on Friday evening, when a large and representative gathering occupied both rings at Brandywell. Not alone were all the Derry bookmakers present, but many Belfast and Omagh bookmakers were attracted to the track by the good reports circulating over the North.

Six well-graded races were witnessed, and the fact that the full number of dogs started in four of the races and five in each of the remaining two is a great tribute to the handicapper and officials. Nor was that the only tribute.

Everyone present commented on the clockwork regularity and punctuality of the races. One would have overlooked a little delay considering it was the first meeting, but, due to the efficiency of the manager and every member of the staff, the racing started and finished exactly at the scheduled time. It would certainly be difficult for a visitor to believe that it was the first meeting.

Contrary to anticipations, several unexpected outsiders raised flags, one – Incaheny Boy – winning at no less than 10/1.

Punters however, had a sure winner in Wampage. True to anticipations, he ‘walked’ home with several lengths to spare from None Go By. It must be admitted that this is an excellently improved dog, and one that will be hard to beat in a sprint considering the field it had behind it.

To have won by a head would have been no mean performance, but winning by a distance certainly leave sit in a class by itself – so far as Derry dogs are concerned.

Incaheny Boy was the greatest surprise of the programme. Cartoon Hero, Steam Buffer, and Lord Ronald were running close on the back straight, the winner being unconsidered.

With a remarkable burst of speed however, it came through on the third bend, to win by one and a half lengths.