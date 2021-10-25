Guest Column: 'Special trains' should be put on for Derry's Halloween celebrations

Steve Bradley is chairperson of Into the West, the local group campaigning for improved rail services in the North West. Here, he points out the last train will leave Derry at 7.38pm on the night, meaning many travelling from outside the city will have to leave early, thus missing out on a large part of the street carnival and the fireworks display, taking placed at 9.00pm and calls on Translink and Derry City and Strabane District Council to work together to run special rail services to take people to and from the city.

Derry’s world-famous Halloween festival draws huge crowds to the city.

This year’s festival will conclude on Sunday, 31st October, with a grand finalé ‘Awakening the Walled City’ event followed by a fireworks display on the River Foyle.

The fireworks are due to begin at 9.00pm this year – but Into The West have highlighted that the last train departs Derry at 7:38pm on a Sunday. Which means that anyone visiting from outside the city will either have to leave early and miss a large part of the street carnival and all of the fireworks, or drive to get here instead.

In previous years, the fireworks have started at 7:30pm, which again would make the Sunday train timetable unfeasible for getting home after it has finished.

Halloween is an amazing time in Derry and really puts our city on the world map. More than 120,000 people attended the 2019 Halloween festival – with 45,000 of those coming from parts of Northern Ireland beyond the Derry-Strabane council area.

The most popular Halloween event is always the activity on the 31st October – ending with the fireworks – and it brings tens of thousands of people into our city.

Rail is the best way to move large numbers of people around for big events, as it avoids the congestion and parking problems of driving and also the capacity limitations you face with buses.

The problem this year is that 31st October falls on a Sunday. And Derry’s rail service is terrible on Sundays - with only six trains all day (one every two hours) and the last service departing at 7:38pm - well before events finish and the fireworks even begin. All of which renders rail useless if visitors want to see the fireworks this year, so they’ll be forced to drive instead ”.

Into The West are calling on Translink to add at least one later rail departure from Derry on 31st October to ensure that people watching the carnival and fireworks can still make use of the train. Translink always run special rail services for events in the Greater Belfast area, like the Balmoral Show or Belsonic music concerts.

They should likewise be running special trains to bring people to and from the world’s biggest Halloween festival on 31st October.

It would be a great way for people from places like Coleraine, Castlerock and Ballymoney to get to and from our city – and could attract new users to the railway and new visitors to Derry.

We’re, therefore, calling on Translink to add at least one extra ‘Halloween Special’ departure from Derry on the evening of 31st October, so that trains can be a viable option to get to our city for Halloween”.

Into The West are also demanding that Derry-Strabane Council, Translink and the Department for Infrastructure work together to ensure that public transport is put at the very heart of all future Halloween festivals here.

The last train will leave Derry railway station at 7.38pm on Halloween night.

Derry-Strabane Council does an excellent job organising the Halloween festival. But the council has also declared a climate crisis, and has policies to reduce traffic and congestion in our area whilst encouraging use of public transport.

It is, therefore, surprising that these things are not being connected when the city runs festivals – particularly after €27 million has been spent on a fantastic new rail station here.

Halloween will bring tens of thousands of people into Derry, and the council has a duty to maximise the number doing so by public transport, especially as one in every three households in many parts of the council area do not have access to a vehicle, and should not have to miss out on the fireworks and fun as a result.

We are therefore calling for the council to commit to a ‘Green Halloween’ in future, and to work to put public transport at the very heart of all the festivals they run here.

This should be the last year that rail is rendered useless for anyone who wants to visit our city for the big Halloween finalé.