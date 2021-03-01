Celebrations as much-loved Derry woman reaches her 100th birthday

A much-loved and popular Derry woman yesterday celebrated her 100th birthday.

While the celebrations were subdued because of the Covid restrictions, Maggie Adams's family and friends made sure she had a very special day.

Maggie was born on February 28, 1921, to her parents James and Biddy Adams.

She was born and raised in St Columba’s Wells and had two sisters, Bella and Bridie, and a brother John.

Her family joke that Maggie is the original 'Derry Girl'.

She lived in the Rossville Flats for years before moving in to help her niece Bridie 'for a few weeks' in 1963 after the tragic death of her sister and Bridie's mother Bella.

Maggie moved in to help Bridie look after her nephews, Willie, Jimmy, John and Neil as well as Eddie who died at a young age, while their father, the well-known Derry barber Neily Doherty, worked in his shop in the Lecky Road to provide for his family.

The few weeks turned into years and Maggie lived with Bridie for almost 60 years before moving into Owen Mor care home in Culmore two years ago, where she has been very happy.

Maggie's grand-niece, Cornelia Duffy-Teymur, said what you see what is what you get with Maggie.

“Auntie Maggie is loved by everyone who knows her and is renowned for her very straight talking opinion. Don’t ever ask her if she likes something you’re wearing - you’ll end up having to change,” said Cornelia.

“Having lived through historical life transformations and world events - she was normally the centre of attention during story-telling in Bridie’s at night.

“Maggie never married, never had children of her own but did a magnificent job looking after her niece and nephews and indeed her great nieces and great nephew.

“It was natural to her to give and care for others and this then automatically transits to her great great nieces and nephews too.

“As far as aunties go - we think she’s definitely ahead of any game. Her influence, time and her constantly giving us money allowed us the privilege to enjoy life so much.”

Cornelia said that Maggie's treats included bingo, brandy balls and a 'wee snuff' now and again.

And she was a huge fan of a certain TV show.

“Dare you talk when she watched Home & Away, even though one of the two showings a day was a repeat,” she said.

“The Sound of Music, The Quiet Man and White Christmas were her go-to movies and she loves a laugh.

“We are so honoured and proud to call her our auntie. Her love and care to our mammy Bridie and to us - her children - made us the most fortunate family ever.

“The world definitely needs more Auntie Maggies. We are so grateful she got to be ours,” said Cornelia.