Don't go out in the rain dear! Derry make-up artist creates stunning festive look

A Derry make-up artist who has won legions of fans around the world with her stunning special effects has used lockdown to create a special Christmas look.

Sinead Hasson, who is also a full time hairdresser at Jon Paul's Salon on Carlisle Road, has a growing fan base on TicToc, Instagram and Facebook and was recently approached by online retailer 'Look Fantastic' to promote the brand to her followers.

"It's crazy how quickly things have taken off," said Sinead.

"I love being creative and it's very therapeutic for me so I would be doing it anyway, so the fact so many people are interested is a bonus."

Sinead's following got a boost earlier this year when her Halloween make-up look was chosen for a high profile online competition run by the 'UK MUA' and 'Wigs up North' Facebook pages.

Her successful new venture has provided a welcome distraction for Sinead who has been in and out of work all year due to the lockdowns.

"Being back in lockdown is tough as I have worked since I was 17 so I'm not used to being stuck at home," said Sinead.

"The only silver lining is I have had time to work on my make-up.

"Planning the looks and creating the headpieces takes hours and hours of work and preparation."

Sinead learnt her impressive skills at a course in professional make-up at NWRC just last year."The length of time the looks take depends on the level of detail, but a look like the Christmas reindeer will take all day," she explained.

"And the more I do, the more I learn and I want to keep getting better and better.

"It's been such a learning curve for me and it's really nice that people enjoy it too."

Sinead will be going back to work tomorrow when the salon reopens and she is looking forward to the Christmas rush.

"When we were allowed to open up for a week two weeks ago we were so busy, I've never seen anything like it,"she said.

"But everybody was very understanding.

"Hopefully this time it will be a little less crazy because we have a bit more time."

In 2021 Sinead plans to keep expanding her skill set.

"My next goal is to take a course in special effects make-up at NWRC and my halloween look will incorporate prosthetics.

"It's something I have been dying to try out for ages.

"If anyone is interested in getting into make-up I would say have fun and go with it.

"Don't take it too seriously, just be creative and roll with it!"

You can follow Sinead on Facebook and Instagram under Sinead Hasson or on TicToc at Sinead_Has