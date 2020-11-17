DJ to show off his talents during disability week events in Derry

Popular DJ Oliver Brown is gearing up to fill local living rooms with his customary eclectic mix of dance, pop and country classics when he headlines an online Energy of Light Disco on November 30at 7pm.

The virtual event is part of the opening day of events planned to celebrate Disability Awareness Week NI.

Oliver created the concept of the Energy of Light Discos through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Access Inclusion Programme.

The discos are tailored to suit adults who have limited physical, learning and sensory ability, bringing awareness of the benefits and importance of social activities for families and individuals experiencing disabilities.

Oliver, who himself has a physical disability that includes poor eyesight and balance, has watched the event grow in popularity over the last five years.

“Being physically disabled myself, I knew how difficult it was for others to go out at night,” he recalls.

“I joined the DCSDC Access and Inclusion Project and Coordinator Louise Boyce supported me by giving me the opportunity to complete event and project management accredited training.

“This gave me the knowledge to find safe environments to hold the disco, in venues such as the Millennium Forum and Strabane’s Alley Theatre.

“Over time the events started to grow and expand beyond physical disabilities to all disabilities and for a range of age groups.

“In the future I would like to make more events like these happen because not only do they provide entertainment but also help people with a disability to have more of a social life.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council are aiming to reach out to an international audience by developing an innovative online programme to celebrate Disability Awareness Week NI from November 30 to December 4.

In partnership with the Public Health Agency, the events aim to showcase and recognise the council area's commitment to access and inclusion through the arts and raise awareness of the needs of those with disabilities.

This will be the fifth annual celebration of the week which also includes International Day for People with Disabilities on December 3.

Full details on the Energy of Light Disco and the full Disability Awareness Week programme is available at derrystrabane.com/ disabilityweekNI.