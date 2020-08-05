Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

SURVEY: County Derry's response to face coverings.

We want YOUR opinion on face coverings. Take our survey to have your voice heard.

SURVEY: County Derry's response to face coverings.

Face coverings are splitting opinion everywhere. What does Co Derry think?

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

There have been mixed messages from the NI Executive around face coverings as a way of reducing the spread of Covid-19.

At present, coverings are 'strongly encouraged' in Northern Ireland's shops, with the policy to be reviewed on August 20. 

Health Minister Robin Swann has criticised the policy as 'vague and confusing' and has asked the Executive to pull forward the review to August 13.

What do you think? Have you been wearing one? Should they be compulsory?

Take our survey below to tell us what you think.

If the survey does not load, you can access it here.

Create your own user feedback survey

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie