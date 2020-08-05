SURVEY: County Derry's response to face coverings.

There have been mixed messages from the NI Executive around face coverings as a way of reducing the spread of Covid-19.

At present, coverings are 'strongly encouraged' in Northern Ireland's shops, with the policy to be reviewed on August 20.

Health Minister Robin Swann has criticised the policy as 'vague and confusing' and has asked the Executive to pull forward the review to August 13.

What do you think? Have you been wearing one? Should they be compulsory?

